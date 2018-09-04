Olds College cannabis course launched

Olds College has launched a new Introduction to Cannabis Retail course.

Offered through Continuing Education, the new online course was developed in partnership with 420 Clinic and prepares students for employment in the cannabis retail industry.

Students will be introduced to a scientific and biological framework for understanding cannabis, a variety of product knowledge and the regulations required to operate successfully within a Canadian retail cannabis outlet.

“We are pleased to be working with our new Cannabis Education and Research Industry Advisory Committee, made up of representatives from industry and the College, to create new programming and research opportunities that support the cannabis sector and provide new learning opportunities for our students,” says Patrick Machacek, vice president, development and strategy.

The four week course is completed online and students can log on at times that best suit them. Students will complete various assessments and have access to an industry-based instructor to help differentiate themselves in this new and popular industry.

The first course offering will take place Oct. 1-26. Registration deadline is Sept. 17. Students can register online at oldscollege.ca/coned.



