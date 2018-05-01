File photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS

Olds College offering cannabis production courses

Online courses followed by hands-on experience at local medical marijuana facilities

Looking for a career in cannabis?

Olds College can get you started on the road to marijuana management.

Registration for a new online cannabis production program starts today with courses starting on July 3.

Four online courses are included: introduction to horticulture production, introduction to crop production and facilities, cannabis legislation and documentation, and horticulture for cannabis production.

After completing the courses, a two-week field study is offered where students can get hands-on experience at Sundial and Terra Life Sciences.

A second non-credit continuing education Cannabis Retail Advisor course is being developed for the fall and will be offered on a cost-recovery basis.

Olds is emerging as a medical marijuana production centre.

Sundial Growers is in the process of construction a 545,000-square-foot marijuana production facility.

The company expects to complete all three phases of construction by March 2019. When it is completed, it will have 280 modular units covering 545,000 square feet and could employ as many as 600 people.

Nearby, Terra Life Sciences is building a second phase of its medical cannabis cultivation operation. The 230,000-square-foot facility will be located next to a 50,000-square-foot cultivation facility. Combined, the production capacity of the two buildings is 35,000 kilograms per year.

For Olds College, the new courses continues a 50-year relationship with the horticulture industry.

“We are pleased to be working with our new Cannabis Education and Research Industry Advisory Committee, made up of representatives from industry and the College, to create new programming and research opportunities that support the cannabis sector and provide new learning opportunities for our students,” says Debbie Thompson, Olds College chief innovation officer and vice-president academic and student experience.

Sundial CEO Torsten Kuenzlen said Sundial is “committed to the development of a highly skilled cannabis production workforce in Alberta.

“This partnership with Olds College allows us to support our local community while preparing individuals for employment in the cannabis industry.”

Dr. Anil Jain, president and CEO of Terra Life Sciences, said the course will be a valuable addition to the Olds College curriculum “given the growing need for education and trained employees in the medical cannabis sector.”


pcowley@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Real estate group fears homegrown pot risks fires, property damage
Next story
International Permaculture Day recognized in Red Deer

Just Posted

Red Deer’s Lending Cupboard sets sights high as it embarks on $500,000 fundraising campaign

The Lending Cupboard is moving into a new building, and now they… Continue reading

City of Red Deer demolishes non-conforming West Park garage

Property owned by drug trafficker was seized by the province

Olds College offering cannabis production courses

Online courses followed by hands-on experience at local medical marijuana facilities

International Permaculture Day recognized in Red Deer

Piper Creek Restoration Agriculture site open for tours

Real estate group fears homegrown pot risks fires, property damage

OTTAWA — The Canadian Real Estate Association says Ottawa needs to put… Continue reading

VIDEO Replay Red Deer: Cleanup begins as floodwaters recede in Red Deer County

Watch weekly news highlights from Red Deer, Central Alberta

US seeking 1 million for massive study of DNA, health habits

WASHINGTON — Wanted: A million people willing to share their DNA and… Continue reading

Van attack victims have wider range of recourse options: insurance lawyers

TORONTO — The victims of a deadly van attack in Toronto have… Continue reading

Where college students can find emergency money and housing

College students without a financial safety net are in a tough spot… Continue reading

Former Saskatchewan premier Brad Wall hired by law firm in Alberta

CALGARY — Saskatchewan’s former premier has landed a job next door in… Continue reading

Flooding grows along Saint John River: ‘I see nothing but water’

FREDERICTON — Floodwaters were expanding their reach Tuesday and washing through several… Continue reading

Nova Scotia says liquor corporation will open three additional marijuana outlets

HALIFAX — Three months after announcing just nine outlets would sell legal… Continue reading

US warns liquid nicotine packets resemble juice boxes, candy

WASHINGTON — Federal health authorities issued warnings Tuesday to makers of liquid… Continue reading

Hundley’s pinch-hit single in 9th rallies Giants past Padres

SAN FRANCISCO — After sitting on the bench all night, Giants backup… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month