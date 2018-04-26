Olds College receives $7.8 million to upgrade infrastructure

Marlin Schmidt, minister of advanced education, (second to left) stopped in for a visit with Olds College board chair Leona Staples, president and CEO Stuart Cullum, and student Carson Ellerby. (Contributed photo)

Olds College will upgrade its aging infrastructure to become more reliable and environmentally sustainable thanks to a $7.8 million investment from the provincial government.

The money will go towards improving the water system and gas line, and roof replacement work to ensure students and staff have the best learning space possible.

Water infrastructure upgrades include replacing out-of-date equipment, such as waterlines, valves and sewer lines, and the installation of new infrastructure, such as storm water catch basins to prevent erosion and water meters to help conserve water on campus.

Work will begin in May and expected to be completed by 2020.

Marlin Schmidt, minister of advanced education, said Alberta’s post-secondary institutions are one of the province’s greatest resources.

“We are following through on important infrastructure upgrades like the ones that have been made to Olds College’s water system, and continuing to work to make life more affordable for our students.

“This important work strengthens Alberta and ensures our education system is ready to meet our growing needs,” said Schmidt.

Stuart Cullum, Olds College president, said this is a critical investment to support teaching and learning and applied research mandate.

“As a post-secondary with a provincial mandate focused on agriculture and related sectors, we are committed to increasing accessibility to our programs,” said Cullum.



