Olds company donates $75,000 to athletic park

Construction of new soccer pitches and baseball and softball diamonds to begin this summer

An Olds company has pitched in $75,000 for a new athletic park.

Agricultural processor Richardson Pioneer made the donation, which will go towards a multi-purpose athletic park that will feature soccer pitches and baseball and softball diamonds. Construction is to begin this summer so the park can be ready by fall 2019.

The town has committed $3 million towards the project and nearly $900,000 more has been raised through donations and fundraising.

This is not the first time Richardson Pioneer, a division of Richardson International, has stepped up. The company donated $25,000 to a local splash park in 2015.

Olds Mayor Michael Muzychka says in a statement the community has a proud agricultural tradition.

“That is why Council and I are particularly happy to announce this incredible relationship with Richardson Pioneer.”

Mike Dezall, Richardson Pioneer operations director in Olds, says the company has long supported the communities where its employees and customers work.

“We are very proud to support projects like the Rotary Athletic Park, which will benefit the community as a whole and leave a legacy for generations to come,” says Dezall.

Local sports organizations are happy to see the project coming together. Soccer, baseball and softball leagues have outgrown the available sports fields and registration numbers keep rising.



News tips

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter