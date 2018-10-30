Olds Fire chief Justin Andrew recently presented the new automated cardiopulmonary resuscitation device to the Inter-Municipal Collaboration Committee for Olds and Mountain View County. (Photo contributed)

Olds fire departments gets automated CPR device

Mountain View County and Town of Olds partner on

Mountain View County and the Town of Olds have partnered to purchase an automated cardiopulmonary resuscitation device for Olds Fire Department.

The municipalities bought a device that provides effective continuous cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) without taking up manpower during cardiac arrests that happen outside hospital.

The town said conducting CPR on a patient for prolonged periods of time is physically demanding on many responders.

“It has been clearly documented that someone doing CPR begins to lose effect due to fatigue within minutes of starting, and requires change out frequently. This device does not get tired, slow down, or compress less effectively as time goes on,” said Olds fire chief Justin Andrew.

EMS are not required to carry the device, but the fire department is automatically dispatched to assist at cardiac arrest calls within its jurisdiction, so the device will be available to the EMS unit that responds.

The automated CPR device costs about $15,000 and is designed for rugged use. It can operate off a single battery charge for about 40 minutes.

All fire department members will be trained on the device.


News tips
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Hundreds gather in Montreal to remember victims of attack on Pittsburgh synagogue
Next story
Calgary city council to vote on killing bid for 2026 Winter Games

Just Posted

Minions arrive to comfort patients at Red Deer hospital

Toy donations made to Red Deer Regional Health Foundation

Light shed on benefits of LED bulbs during City of Red Deer exchange

Trade incandescent bulbs for LED ones

Olds fire departments gets automated CPR device

Mountain View County and Town of Olds partner on

Neighbourhood density concerns discussed by Red Deer city council

Councillors seek right balance between high density and single-family homes

Unpaid Red Deer County taxes reflect Alberta’s economic struggles

Unpaid county taxes are up $1.1 million over same time last year

VIDEO: Rebels forward Brandon Hagel inks deal with Blackhawks

After a red-hot start to the WHL season, Red Deer Rebels forward… Continue reading

PHOTO: CFR kicks off today

Saddle bronc competitor Jake Watson fuelled up at Tuesday’s pancake breakfast as… Continue reading

Sarah Henstra wins Governor General’s fiction prize for book on campus politics

OTTAWA — Toronto author Sarah Henstra says she thinks her win at… Continue reading

Actress accuses Geoffrey Rush of touching her breast

SYDNEY, Australia — The actress at the centre of Oscar-winning actor Geoffrey… Continue reading

Halifax council to discuss proposed stadium for potential new CFL team

Halifax council will consider today a new report on a proposed 24,000-seat… Continue reading

Walmart expands speedier checkout service

NEW YORK — Walmart will be rolling out a program that allows… Continue reading

Coke rides on sales of healthier drinks

ATLANTA — Strong sales of water and sugar-free drinks powered third-quarter earnings… Continue reading

Chamber of Commerce calls for federal funding to stop pine beetle spread

OTTAWA — The Canadian Chamber of Commerce has asked for immediate federal… Continue reading

Monahan, Lindholm score 55 seconds apart, Flames beat Leafs 3-1

TORONTO — Sean Monahan and Elias Lindholm scored 55 seconds apart in… Continue reading

Most Read