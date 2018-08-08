Olds Fire responds to six emergencies Tuesday

The Town of Olds Fire Department was busy Tuesday evening, responding to six different emergencies within about two hours.

The emergencies, which all occurred between 6 and 8:30 p.m., included an elevator rescue due to a power outage, a vehicle fire on Hwy 2, a residential structure fire and a mutual aid request for a structure fire in the Westward Ho area of Mountain View County.

Firefighters dealt with the emergencies quickly, which kept crews available for the next incident.



