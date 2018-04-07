Olds’ Graysen Cameron (centre) in hospital with Humboldt Broncos teammates Derek Patter and Nick Shumlanski holding hands after a bus crash that killed 14 and left 14 injured. (Photo courtesy R.J. Patter Twitter)

Olds hockey player reportedly OK after Humboldt Broncos bus crash

Graysen Cameron, a Humboldt Broncos hockey player, is reportedly OK in hospital after a horrific bus crash that left 14 dead and 14 others injured in Saskatchewan.

READ MORE: Humboldt Broncos coach among 14 dead after Saskatchewan bus crash

“For everyone wondering all reports that I have got, Optimist Chief alumni Graysen Cameron was on the bus, but is OK. Will update everyone once more information is given,” the Red Deer Optimist Chiefs tweeted Friday night.

R.J. Patter, father of Cameron’s teammate Derek Patter, posted a photo of his son, Cameron and Nick Shumlanski holding hands in hospital recovering.

Bretton Cameron, Graysen Cameron’s brother, tweeted he heard his brother is doing OK.

“I’m absolutely devastated for him. His teammates. Staff. Organization. Family members and community. My thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved,” Bretton Cameron’s tweet said..

The devastating crash comes just weeks after Olds’ Ryan McBeath was killed in a collision. Graysen Cameron was one of many Central Albertans to write about McBeath online.


