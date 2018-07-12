Olds motorcyclist charged with fleeing police

RCMP allege motorcyclist was fleeing when she crashed bike and was caught by dog team

A 37-year-old Olds motorcyclist who allegedly tried to flee police is facing numerous charges.

Olds RCMP said about 2 a.m. on Wednesday an officer saw a motorcyclist commit traffic-related offences.

It is alleged that when the RCMP officer tried to pull over the motorcyclist, the suspect took off at high speed, failing to stop at several intersections.

Soon after, the motorcyclist crashed in Bowden while travelling southbound on Hwy 2A.

RCMP arrived on scene almost immediately, however the motorcyclist had already fled on foot. Red Deer Police Dog Services were called in and located a female motorcyclist nearby who was arrested.

The motorcycle was determined to have been stolen out of Calgary.

The woman was taken into police custody and received medical attention for a minor injury suffered in the collision.

She was wanted on an outstanding warrant out of Camrose and has also been charged with possession of stolen property, failing to stop for police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and failing to comply with a probation order, as well as five Traffic Safety Act charge.

The woman is in custody and is due to appear in Okotoks Provincial Court on Friday.


