Olds police seek suspect in attempted robbery at gas station

Olds RCMP officers are looking for a man who tried to rob a local gas station.

On Aug. 3 at about 2:30 a.m., Olds RCMP responded to an attempted robbery at the Circle K gas station and convenience store in Olds.

A male suspect entered the store and demanded that the clerk give him money from the register. The male did not present a weapon but indicated he had one in his possession. The suspect became startled and fled the location without taking any cash or merchandise.

He is described as a Caucasian man, about five-foot-five inches tall, with a slender build and medium-length brown hair. He was wearing a dark scarf over his face, maroon Roots sweatshirt and light blue or grey shorts.

Police are continuing their investigation and are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact Olds RCMP at 403-556-3323. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or on the Internet at www.tipsubmit.com.