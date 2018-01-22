Olds RCMP has new detachment commander

Staff Sgt. Jim MacDonald now on the job

Olds RCMP welcomed new detachment commander Staff Sgt. Jim MacDonald on Monday.

MacDonald expects to seek input from the community to establish policing goals and priorities for Olds. His priorities include traffic safety, reducing property crime and targeting prolific and habitual offenders.

Most recently MacDonald served as watch commander with Grande Prairie RCMP where he was also in charge of the detachment’s operational support sections.

Raised in Antigonish, N.S., MacDonald joined the RCMP in 1996 and spent 10 years policing with Vermilion, Westaskiwin and Hobbema detachments.

He was later promoted to instruct applied police sciences at the RCMP Training Academy in Regina. He also worked as a homicide investigator with the major crimes unit while in Regina.


