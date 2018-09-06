Olds residents provide plenty of cannabis feedback

More than 1,000 respond to survey on proposed cannabis regulations

Nearly a third of Olds residents said they did not want any cannabis retailers in town, according to a recent survey.

As well, there was almost no appetite for allowing cannabis consumption in public places with 72 per cent against.

Looking for public input ahead of developing cannabis regulations, Olds town council launched a survey on June 28 that closed on Aug. 30.

Doug Wagstaff, Olds communications officer, said a public hearing will be held Monday to discuss regulation of cannabis-related businesses.

“The town’s next steps will be determined following Monday’s council meeting as depending on the deliberations on Monday.”

A draft public consumption bylaw is expected to go before council’s policies and priorities committee on Sept. 17.

More than a thousand people took part providing a detailed glimpse of public attitudes towards cannabis.

For instance, most people seem concerned about detecting the distinctive aroma of cannabis in public places. On a scale of 1 to 10, the level of concern was rated at about seven. Almost the same level of concern was indicated for public vaping.

Where to put cannabis retailers was surveyed in detail.

Residents were divided over how far a cannabis store should be from schools and health care facilities.

Just under 51 per cent of respondents agreed with the province’s minimum separation distance of 100 metres from those kinds of facilities. Of the more than 1,000 respondents to the online survey, just under 46 per cent said the distance should be longer. Almost four per cent were not sure.

Of those who wanted a bigger separation between schools and cannabis stores, 84 per cent wanted the maximum 300 metres allowed as an option.

The results also indicate that most people want a separation distance in the 200-metre range between cannabis stores, day cares, community facilities, such as libraries, and public recreation space such as an outdoor pool or sports field, and parks and green spaces.

Respondents were prepared to be a little more lenient on separation distances between cannabis and liquor stores. The average distance was 133 metres. The suggested distance between cannabis retailers and churches was also a little lower at 162 metres.

When asked what land use zones cannabis retailing should be allowed in 31 per cent chose none. Commercial areas were picked by 28 per cent, industrial by 11 per cent and 23 per cent said both. Five per cent said they did not know enough about land use districts.

Alberta Gaming and Liquor Commission has set cannabis retail hours at 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. seven days a week. Most — 54 per cent — of respondents agreed with those hours. Twenty-nine per cent wanted shorter hours and the rest offered their own store hour suggestions.



