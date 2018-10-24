Monica Andrew recently received the Mathematics Educator Award from the Alberta Math Council. (Photo contributed)

Olds teacher gets math award

Award goes to Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools teacher

A math teacher at Holy Trinity Catholic School in Olds was recently took home a provincial math award.

Monica Andrew, math lead teacher at the Red Deer Catholic Regional School, received the Mathematics Educator Award from the Alberta Math Council.

The award is presented annually to either a kindergarten to Grade 6 teacher, or a Grade 7 to 12 teacher, who has made exceptional contributions to professional development of teachers at the school, local, provincial or national levels, and has demonstrated leadership in encouraging the continuing enhancement of teaching, learning and understanding of mathematics in Alberta.

Holy Trinity principal Ken Meraw said he was proud to be working along side Andrew.

“Monica is such a worthy recipient of this award. She is a true leader with her drive, passion for children’s learning and exemplary sense of teamwork. Monica uses innovative teaching methods to engage every child and models best practices to our teachers,” Meraw said.


News tips
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
With eye to election, senators push Trudeau to fulfil non-partisan Senate vow

Just Posted

Central Alberta motorists: Watch out for porcupines — and other wildlife on the move

The outcome of a porcupine-truck collision is not pretty

Olds teacher gets math award

Award goes to Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools teacher

Red Deer mall repurposes former Sears location

The Great Indoors Market at Bower officially launches Nov. 10

Red Deer-area businesses prepare for economic boost from Canadian Finals Rodeo

Hotels, restaurants, gift shops get ready for rodeo fans

Sylvan Lake considering banning charcoal barbecues in lakefront parks

Town council wants more information on concerns about charcoal barbecues and over-sized tents

NHL addressing goalies’ issues with smaller chest protectors

James Reimer keeps flinching and he doesn’t like it. Several times in… Continue reading

Sexual assault trial to resume for former gymnastics coach

SARNIA, Ont. — The sexual assault trial for a former gymnastics coach… Continue reading

‘Mockingbird’ chosen as America’s best-loved novel in vote

LOS ANGELES — “To Kill a Mockingbird,” a coming-of-age story about racism… Continue reading

Taylor Swift donates to fan struggling with medical bills

OREM, Utah — Taylor Swift has donated $15,500 to a GoFundMe account… Continue reading

Bank of Canada expected to raise interest rate as some trade uncertainty recedes

OTTAWA — With some trade uncertainty now out of the way, the… Continue reading

Postal workers hold second day of rotating strikes at plants in Toronto area

TORONTO — Canada Post employees are holding a second day of rotating… Continue reading

With eye to election, senators push Trudeau to fulfil non-partisan Senate vow

OTTAWA — The head of the coalition of independent senators says Prime… Continue reading

Canadian satellites vulnerable to cyberattack, internal Defence note warns

OTTAWA — Satellites vital to Canadian military operations are vulnerable to cyberattack… Continue reading

Most Read