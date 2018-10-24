Olds teacher gets math award

A math teacher at Holy Trinity Catholic School in Olds was recently took home a provincial math award.

Monica Andrew, math lead teacher at the Red Deer Catholic Regional School, received the Mathematics Educator Award from the Alberta Math Council.

The award is presented annually to either a kindergarten to Grade 6 teacher, or a Grade 7 to 12 teacher, who has made exceptional contributions to professional development of teachers at the school, local, provincial or national levels, and has demonstrated leadership in encouraging the continuing enhancement of teaching, learning and understanding of mathematics in Alberta.

Holy Trinity principal Ken Meraw said he was proud to be working along side Andrew.

“Monica is such a worthy recipient of this award. She is a true leader with her drive, passion for children’s learning and exemplary sense of teamwork. Monica uses innovative teaching methods to engage every child and models best practices to our teachers,” Meraw said.



News tips

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter