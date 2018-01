A vehicle fire is being treating suspicious by the Town of Olds Fire Department.

Firefighters and RCMP officers were called to the vehicle fire on Range Road 21 north of Hwy 27 Wednesday just before 8 p.m.

Upon arrival, a four-door Nissan SUV was found engulfed in flames. The fire was quickly controlled and extinguished with one fire pump and tank supplied water.

Damage was contained to the vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing.



