Oldstoberfest pro rodeo to celebrate Bavarian culture

The third Oldstoberfest will be Sept. 14 and 15 in Olds

Oldstoberfest held a media launch at Olds College Wednesday. The pro rodeo will be held in Olds Sept. 14 and 15. (Contributed photo)

This isn’t your average North American rodeo.

Bavarian culture and pro rodeo cowboys will come together at the third Oldstoberfest Sept. 14 and 15 at the Olds Regional Exhibition grounds in Olds.

Gillian Grant, rodeo co-ordinator for C5 Rodeo, the company organizing Oldstoberfest, said more than 5,000 people are expected to come to the two-day event, which includes a professionally sanctioned rodeo, live outdoor concerts and more.

“You don’t usually see an event like this in a small town. It doesn’t happen all the time so it’s certainly exciting for the community.

“It’s one of the biggest events that happens in Olds,” Grant said. “It’s really a fun thing to bring the community together to celebrate and have a good time.”

C5 Rodeo kicked off the countdown to Oldstoberfest at Olds College Wednesday, where the plans for this year’s event were discussed.

“We’re the world’s only Bavarian rodeo,” said Grant. “It’s a pretty cool event – we give a prize to whoever is the best dressed … and you’ll see people in cowboy hats and lederhosen.”

This will be one of this season’s last rodeos counting toward the Canadian Finals Rodeo in Red Deer and the Wrangler National Rodeo in Las Vegas.

“We have Canada’s and the world’s top competitors coming to compete in our rodeo,” said Grant. “As one of the final rodeos for the 2017 season, we fully expect there to be awesome action with hotly contested races.”

A live concert will be held each night following pro rodeo performances; classic rock band Honeymoon Suite will play Friday and country group the James Barker Band will play Saturday.

Grant said attendees can expect plenty of ways to celebrate Bavaria, a federal state of Germany, at the Authentic Bavarian Biergartens. There will be pretzels, Bavarian bar maids and craft beer, created and bottled specifically for Oldstoberfest by the Olds College Brew Master’s program.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.oldstoberfest.com. Tickets can also be purchased at the Pomeroy Inn and Suites in Olds.



