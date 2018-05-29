Olympian inspires Red Deer students

Olympic skeleton racer Jane Channell made a surprise visit to the students she has been mentoring

Who better to get advice from about chasing your dreams than an Olympian?

Canadian Olympic skeleton racer Jane Channell made a surprise visit to her video pen pals in a Grade 4/5 class at G.H. Dawe Community School on Tuesday.

Channell had been corresponding with the youngsters through the Classroom Champions, a non-profit organization that matches Olympic and Paralympic athletes with classrooms.

Her young fans were thrilled to meet the hero whose Winter Olympic exploits they had been following so closely. The North Vancouver athlete finished 10th in skeleton at the PyeongChang Winter Games with her G.H. Dawe fan club cheering her all the way.

More to come …