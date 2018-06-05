Olympic medalist to speak at Special Olympics Red Deer Celebrity Breakfast

The event is June 20 at Westerner Park’s Harvest Centre

Mellisa Hollingsworth puts on a cowboy hat after her final run during the women’s skeleton competition at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Krasnaya Polyana, Russia. (File photo by ASSOCIATED PRESS)

An Olympic medalist will be the guest speaker at Special Olympics Red Deer’s 12th annual Celebrity Breakfast.

Mellisa Hollingsworth, a bronze medalist in skeleton, will attend the breakfast June 20 at 7:30 a.m. at Westerner Park’s Harvest Centre.

The event raises money in support of the more than 300 people in the Red Deer area with intellectual disabilities who participate in Special Olympics. The money goes toward equipment, uniforms, facility rental, transportation costs and volunteer recruitment and training.

Originally from a ranch near Eckville, Hollingsworth competed in three Olympic games; 2006 in Torino, 2010 in Vancouver and 2014 in Sochi.

Hollingsworth is currently a Realtor at the Dusty Smith Team, Royal LePage Network Realty. She is also a CBC broadcaster during the Calgary Stampede and recently competed in the 2018 Sheraton Celebrity Dance Off, which raised money for the 2019 Canada Winter Games Celebration Plaza.

