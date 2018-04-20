Theo Sainsbury smokes marijuana in City Hall Park on Friday as part of the worldwide 4—20 celebration. (Photo by MURRAY CRAWFORD/Advocate staff)

WATCH: On 4—20 Day in Red Deer, marijuana users say legal weed a long time coming

Not wanting to wait for the federal government to legalize recreational marijuana, Red Deer City Hall Park was full of people partaking in some pot.

Friday was the annual 4—20 day, where people gather to celebrate and consume marijuana. Dozens came to city hall park around 4:20 p.m. toke a joint, take a bong hit or to just hang out.

This was the last 4—20 day in Canada where smoking marijuana recreationally is illegal.

“I’m glad it’s being legalized, definitely,” said Theo Sainsbury. “I don’t have to hide it anymore I guess. It’s been mainstream for so long.

“It should have been legalized a long time ago.”

The federal government will legalize the recreational use of marijuana later this summer.

Jason Brehm, dressed in a onesie covered in multi-coloured marijuana leaves said it was “pretty awesome” that recreational marijuana would soon be legal. But he had reservations about the taxation side of it.

“I hope they don’t tax it a lot,” he said, adding too much taxation wouldn’t eliminate the black market.

“It defeats the whole purpose.”

Marcel and Jeannie Shattenkirk went to the event for the first time of Friday, but because it was the last year of recreational marijuana being illegal they decided to attend. They touted the health benefits of marijuana and cited them as the reasons they smoke. They pointed to medical benefits for multiple sclerosis and helping with the nausea associated with chemotherapy for cancer patients.

“Anxiety is the reason I use it,” said Jeannie. “There are some people with real issues, like myself with anxiety. It helps a lot of people. I don’t see why it shouldn’t be legal because people are going to smoke it anyway.”

The Senate will have its final vote on the legal marijuana legislation on June 7. Implementation is aimed for late summer or early fall.

The Red Deer city council held its public hearing on the proposed cannabis retail bylaw amendments on Monday and asked city administration to come back with report on setback options and their implications. Council believed the initial amendments were too restrictive.


Jason Brehm smokes marijuana in City Hall Park on Friday as part of the worldwide 4—20 celebration. (Photo by MURRAY CRAWFORD/Advocate staff)

Most Read

