One block of downtown Red Deer street to close for a week for water main replacement

A block of 48th Avenue will be closed for a week as city workers lay some pipe.

Work will begin on a water main replacement project Tuesday on the downtown street, near 52nd St. The city anticipates the work will take place from Aug. 7 to 13.

The work will lead to the closure of 48th Avenue between 52nd and 53rd Streets for the week. There will be no through traffic during construction and drivers will be detoured to 49th and Gaetz Avenues.

The closure may also impact transit routes 11 and 51 and stops along 48th Avenue near 52 Street. For more information on how transit routes may be affected visit reddeer.ca/transitdisruptions.

All road construction is weather dependent and schedules are subject to change.



