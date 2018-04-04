One child from Alberta First Nation dead, others in hospital: RCMP

MORLEY, Alta. — Investigators say it’s not immediately clear what caused the death of a child from a community west of Calgary and the hospitalization of 14 others.

Police say EMS personnel pronounced a child dead in a home in Morley on the Stoney Nakoda First Nation, about 60 kilometres west of Calgary.

“The investigation is very preliminary right now,” Cpl. Curtis Peters said. “We don’t know a lot of details, but unfortunately we can confirm that a child did die at that residence.”

Calgary EMS spokesman Stuart Brideaux said paramedics dealt with 15 people at the home including the dead child. Fourteen people — 10 children and four adults — were taken to hospital. The youngest was four months old.

One of the children in hospital was in serious condition.

Brideaux said investigators aren’t sure what they are dealing with. The patients do not appear to be suffering from carbon monoxide poisoning.

Late Wednesday, EMS said in a tweet that the patients had “influenza-like symptoms.”

“At this time, EMS is working to sort out the potential origin of the circumstances,” Brideaux said. ”It seems to be of a medical nature. There is no concerns of trauma or violence attached to this incident.”

