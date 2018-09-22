One dead following police-involved shooting in Burlington, Ont.

BURLINGTON, Ont. — Ontario’s police watchdog says a 32-year-old man was shot and killed following an exchange of gunfire with police in Burlington that also sent two officers to hospital.

Special Investigations Unit spokeswoman Monica Hudon says five officers were involved in the shootout at a gas station early Saturday morning.

She says four Halton Regional Police officers and one provincial police officer were involved in an exchange of gunfire after the man exited the bathroom of the gas station.

Hudon says the man was shot and pronounced dead on scene and that two Halton police officers struck by bullets are in hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

She says police were initially looking for a man involved in a collision, and around 5:30 a.m. police received a call about a suspicious man in a gas station bathroom.

The SIU is automatically called in to investigate reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.

The Canadian Press