One dead, three taken to hospital in a collision in Rimbey

One man is dead following a two-vehicle collision on Highway 22 near Rimbey early Wednesday morning.

Rimbey RCMP responded to the collision at 6:46 a.m. at near Highway 53.

Early investigation indicates a truck travelling westbound on Highway 53 collided with a truck travelling northbound on Highway 22.

One of the occupants in the truck travelling northbound died on the scene while the other two occupants of the truck were taken to a nearby hospital. A lone woman driver of the truck travelling westbound was also been taken to hospital.

Traffic was delayed while an RCMP collision analyst attended the scene. The collision analyst will conduct an investigation into the cause of the collision.

The road has now been opened for travel.

No further information is available at this time.



