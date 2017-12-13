File photo by Max Winkelman

One dead, three taken to hospital in a collision in Rimbey

All roads clear for travel

One man is dead following a two-vehicle collision on Highway 22 near Rimbey early Wednesday morning.

Rimbey RCMP responded to the collision at 6:46 a.m. at near Highway 53.

Early investigation indicates a truck travelling westbound on Highway 53 collided with a truck travelling northbound on Highway 22.

One of the occupants in the truck travelling northbound died on the scene while the other two occupants of the truck were taken to a nearby hospital. A lone woman driver of the truck travelling westbound was also been taken to hospital.

Traffic was delayed while an RCMP collision analyst attended the scene. The collision analyst will conduct an investigation into the cause of the collision.

The road has now been opened for travel.

No further information is available at this time.


Send your news tips
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Accused tells Winnipeg letter-bomb trial he knows nothing about explosives

Just Posted

Sudden death reported at Sorensen Station

Red Deer RCMP and emergency responders at the scene

Christmas Bureau thankful for community support, generosity

The Christmas Bureau has been helping families in Sylvan Lake for more than 20 years

No more sugar in Montreal

City looks to ban sugary drinks from its municipal buildings

What Canadians were curious about: Google searches suggest 2017 a tough year

If you are what you Google, Canadians are a pretty broad-minded lot.… Continue reading

Dozens of dogs rescued from South Korean dog meat farm arrive in Canada: group

An animal welfare group says dozens of dogs rescued from a dog… Continue reading

Red Deer police seize rifles and shotguns from storage locker

A man and a woman facing nearly 200 charges after 29 firearms seized last month

One dead, four taken to hospital in a collision in Rimbey

All roads clear for travel

Bed shortage means no mental reviews done yet on accused Edmonton attacker

A man accused of attempted murder after a police officer was hit… Continue reading

Update: Police release photo of suspected vehicle involved in fatal

Motorist dies near Ponoka after loose tire collides with vehicle near Ponoka

Notley criticizes MLA who fired staffer after sex harassment complaint

Notley says if Jason Nixon was her house leader he’d be out of a job immediately.

Red Deer needs to find a solution to syringe debris: city manager

City will consider the problem during the 2018 operating budget talks

WestJet Christmas video turns children’s wishes into reality

This year’s annual video took a new spin on the 12 days of Christmas

VIDEO: Replay Red Deer Dec. 10

Watch news highlights from Red Deer and Central Alberta

VIDEO: B.C. to end geographic area rent increases, close fixed-term lease loopholes

Both clauses allowed landlords to raise rents above the max annual allowable rent increase

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month