A 30-year-old Cochrane resident is dead after a single vehicle collision in a remote area west of Sundre.

Just after 2 p.m. Saturday, Sundre RCMP and STARS attended the collision and transported the Cochrane resident to Bearberry Community Centre.

Police said alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the collision.

RCMP continue to investigate.



