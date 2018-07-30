One dead, one injured in Black Diamond plane crash

Plane went down in a field near Black Diamond about 7:30 p.m. on Sunday

BLACK DIAMOND, Alta. — Police in southern Alberta say they are working with the Transportation Safety Board to investigate a plane crash that left one person dead and another injured.

The plane crashed in a field near Black Diamond around 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

Police, paramedics and firefighters responded to the crash.

A 30-year-old man, who was the pilot of the plane, was taken to hospital in Calgary with injuries that weren’t considered life threatening.

The passenger of the plane was found dead at the scene.

The Transportation Safety Board has taken over the investigation.

Previous story
Central Alberta under severe thunderstorm watch
Next story
Walk or Run to Quit program offered in Red Deer

Just Posted

Central Alberta under severe thunderstorm watch

Environment Canada warns thunderstorm could bring damaging hail and high winds

Walk or Run to Quit program offered in Red Deer

National smoking cessation program returns

Pride rainbow crosswalks to be painted in downtown Red Deer next week

They are a prelude to Pride Week, Aug. 12-18

One dead, one injured in Black Diamond plane crash

Plane went down in a field near Black Diamond about 7:30 p.m. on Sunday

Some Gasoline Alley businesses concerned about losing service road

Service road on west side of Hwy 2 was closed last week and is being torn up

WATCH: Centrefest gets off to a hot start

Street performers are putting on a show in downtown Red Deer this… Continue reading

Lacombe County man gets six-month house arrest for evading police

Defence argues he needs to be able to still provide for children at home.

Lost Neil Young and Joni Mitchell concert recordings uncovered by archivists

Live concert recordings of Neil Young and Joni Mitchell considered lost for… Continue reading

Quebec police investigating after Premier Philippe Couillard’s boat sinks

SAINT-PRIME, Que. — Authorities are investigating after a fishing boat belonging to… Continue reading

New Brunswick Speaker apologizes for comments deemed as harassment

FREDERICTON — The Speaker of the New Brunswick legislature has issued a… Continue reading

Funerals held today for two people killed in Toronto’s Danforth shooting

TORONTO — Mourners converged on two private funeral services on Monday to… Continue reading

Manitoba government moves a step closer to carbon price for large emitters

WINNIPEG — The Manitoba government is moving a step closer to charging… Continue reading

Madonna to celebrate 60th birthday with Malawi fundraiser

NEW YORK — Madonna is celebrating her upcoming 60th birthday with a… Continue reading

Bombardier gets US$303-million order for commuter trains to serve Greater Paris

MONTREAL — Bombardier’s rail division has received an order for 36 Francilien… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month