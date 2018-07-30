One dead, one injured in Black Diamond plane crash

Plane went down in a field near Black Diamond about 7:30 p.m. on Sunday

BLACK DIAMOND, Alta. — Police in southern Alberta say they are working with the Transportation Safety Board to investigate a plane crash that left one person dead and another injured.

The plane crashed in a field near Black Diamond around 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

Police, paramedics and firefighters responded to the crash.

A 30-year-old man, who was the pilot of the plane, was taken to hospital in Calgary with injuries that weren’t considered life threatening.

The passenger of the plane was found dead at the scene.

The Transportation Safety Board has taken over the investigation.