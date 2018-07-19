File photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS A young boy plays at a daycare, in Langley, B.C. Government ministers and Liberal MPs held dozens of events Thursday to highlight two years since the Liberals introduced the Canada Child Benefit. Starting Friday, the value of the means-tested benefit goes up to keep pace with inflation.

One-fifth of on-reserve families to miss out on child benefit boost: Duclos

OTTAWA — Thousands of Indigenous families living on-reserve will miss out on a boost to the Canada Child Benefit when the more lucrative payments hit parents’ bank accounts Friday, even as Liberals put on a national show to promote their signature family benefit.

Almost every eligible family in the country receives the monthly, means-tested benefit, but take-up rates for families on-reserve consistently lag behind the wider population — largely chalked up to lower tax filing rates among Indigenous families.

Tax returns are the basis for calculating payments to families.

The government now estimates one in every five Indigenous families on-reserve who should qualify are not receiving the benefit, an improvement from two years ago when about half of families on-reserve missed out on it.

Social Development Minister Jean-Yves Duclos called the issue a key focus for the government over the last year of its mandate, saying the benefit is missing too many children from a population that tends to have larger families, and is more likely to experience poverty.

“These families need and deserve the (child benefit) even more than the average Canadian family,” Duclos said in an interview this week.

“We’ve got to improve on delivery of the (child benefit) and I would say this is the number one priority in the months to come.”

Priority number one on Thursday for the Liberals was to promote the benefit.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visited an Ontario summer camp for children from low-income families, Duclos went to four different spots in Ontario, and five other cabinet ministers fanned out for public events. All told, some 150 Liberal MPs were scheduled to be talking about the benefit in their communities and more promoting it online as its value is set to increase with inflation.

The Liberals hadn’t planned to peg the value of the benefit to inflation until 2020, but they had a change of mind after an outcry from anti-poverty groups and a critical report from Parliament’s spending watchdog.

Indexing the benefit to inflation will increase program spending to about $25.1 billion by 2022, from the $23.7 billion budgeted for this fiscal year.

The Conservative critic on the file said the Liberals should have indexed the benefit right away like other benefit programs so the payment didn’t lose its buying power as prices went up. Karen Vecchio said some families may feel the extra money still doesn’t go far enough with the high cost of housing, or as costs rise for goods and services subjected to the Liberals’ carbon pricing scheme.

She also called the in-person and social media promotion Thursday of the child benefit “government showboating.”

“This is all getting ready for (the election in) October 2019 and that’s why they’re doing these big shows.”

Previous story
Convicted killer Nicholas Butcher to face parole eligibility hearing

Just Posted

WATCH: Red Deer’s noxious weeds are a goat’s dietary delight

Piper Creek Community Garden gets chemical-free weed control

Get your guilty pleasures: Westerner Days food

Traditional sugary treats were served up by the plate, bowl and bucket… Continue reading

Centrefest brings feats of daring to Red Deer’s downtown

Fundraising was a tough slog, but it came together in the end

Count shows slight decrease in Red Deer’s homeless

In two years, the number of homeless in Red Deer has decreased… Continue reading

Redoing hip surgeries are costly, says new study

Redoing hip and knee replacements costs Canada’s health system $130 million a… Continue reading

WATCH: Cirque ZUMA ZUMA puts on a show at Westerner Days

ZUMA ZUMA performs three times a day during Westerner Days

Jones’ punt return TD rallies Riders to road victory over Ticats

Roughriders 31 Tiger-Cats 20 HAMILTON — Brandon Bridge kept Dave Watford on… Continue reading

PHOTOS: Red Deer’s Iron Buffalo rocks Westerner Days

Iron Buffalo opened for Helix and Lee Aaron Thursday at the ENMAX Centrium

Zuckerberg’s Holocaust comment puts Facebook on the spot

NEW YORK — Denying the Holocaust happened is probably OK on Facebook.… Continue reading

Brazilian police arrest ‘Dr. Bumbum’ after patient dies

RIO DE JANEIRO — Brazilian police have arrested celebrated plastic surgeon Denis… Continue reading

Canadian marijuana company Tilray has first US pot IPO

SEATTLE — A Canadian company is the first marijuana business to complete… Continue reading

Dolphins anthem punishment includes suspensions

Miami Dolphins players who protest on the field during the national anthem… Continue reading

Soy “milk” makers may need to find alternative description

NEW YORK — Soy and almond drinks that bill themselves as “milk”… Continue reading

Calgary woman convicted in son’s strep death granted day parole

CALGARY — A woman whose son died after she failed to take… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month