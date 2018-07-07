One hurt, three lost kayaker found southwest of Rocky Mountain House

An injured kayaker was found by Rocky Mountain House Search and Rescue when their group put out an SOS.

Rocky Mountain House RCMP were alerted to an SOS signal from a handheld device Friday afternoon at about 3:45 p.m.

The International Emergency Response Coordination Centre said the signal was received from a device in the Ram River area.

Three kayakers were lost, low on supplies and one had sustained a minor injury.

Rocky Mountain House RCMP and search and rescue were dispatched to help.

Three adults were located by helicopter near the Ram River and taken to safety.


