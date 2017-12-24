One man dead following Fox Creek area collision

One man dead following a collision near Fox Creek involving at least 17 vehicles.

Just after 1 p.m. on Saturday RCMP were dispatched to a multi vehicle pile up on Highway 43, eastbound lanes, approximately 20 kilometres east of Fox Creek.

A second 15 vehicle pileup occurred shortly after, about one kilometre east of the initial collision scene.

One man succumbed to his injuries following the initial reported collision.

Just gets worse and worse. Vehicles stuck in all lanes, all directions, as far as I can see. Ambulances & EMS everywhere. Avoid highway 43 entirely. pic.twitter.com/02Qtl918kN — Kyle Fox 🍸 (@kylefox) December 23, 2017

RCMP were asking drivers to slow down and warned of the poor driving conditions in various parts of the province.

On Saturday, Cochrane RCMP reported white out conditions with extremely limited visibility in the Cochrane area and west of Calgary.



