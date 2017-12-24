File photo by Jim Elliot

One man dead following Fox Creek area collision

One man dead following a collision near Fox Creek involving at least 17 vehicles.

Just after 1 p.m. on Saturday RCMP were dispatched to a multi vehicle pile up on Highway 43, eastbound lanes, approximately 20 kilometres east of Fox Creek.

A second 15 vehicle pileup occurred shortly after, about one kilometre east of the initial collision scene.

One man succumbed to his injuries following the initial reported collision.

RCMP were asking drivers to slow down and warned of the poor driving conditions in various parts of the province.

On Saturday, Cochrane RCMP reported white out conditions with extremely limited visibility in the Cochrane area and west of Calgary.


Send your news tips
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Sobeys takes romaine lettuce off shelves as precaution amid E. coli outbreak
Next story
CannabisWise program to ease consumer concerns ahead of legalization

Just Posted

Man associated with gang activity found dead in North Vancouver: IHIT

Thirty-year-old Gavinder Grewal died in what police believe was a targeted incident

Ice sculptures nearly ready for viewing in New Hampshire

LINCOLN, N.H. — Hand-crafted ice castle sculptures are expected to be ready… Continue reading

Track Santa Claus along his Christmas Eve journey to B.C.

Santa has already dropped off gifts in Korea, Hong Kong and Nepal

Mixed results for downtown Red Deer stores this Christmas

Stores in downtown Red Deer have had mixed results this Christmas season.… Continue reading

Alberta RCMP ask drivers to stay off roads

Police are asking drivers to take it easy on the roads after… Continue reading

WATCH: Last-minute Christmas preparations

Continue reading

One man dead following Fox Creek area collision

One man dead following a collision near Fox Creek involving at least… Continue reading

Man associated with gang activity found dead in North Vancouver: IHIT

Thirty-year-old Gavinder Grewal died in what police believe was a targeted incident

CannabisWise program to ease consumer concerns ahead of legalization

Vancouver dispensary owner Buddha Barn said a national standard is exactly what the industry needs.

Sobeys takes romaine lettuce off shelves as precaution amid E. coli outbreak

Cases have been detected in Quebec, Newfoundland and Labrador, Ontario, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia

Children get their last-minute requests into Santa on Friday.

Only three more sleeps to go on Friday as children meet St. Nick

Red Deer RCMP December arrests

Red Deer RCMP have arrested numerous prolific offenders since the beginning of… Continue reading

You could be eating fresh local strawberries at Christmas if this researcher has her way

Kimberly Lewers’s dream strawberry tastes like “a crystalline sugar cube,” with a… Continue reading

A Red Deer school student wins a humanitarian award scholarship

A Grade 11 Red Deer student has won A Better World’s Humanitarian… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month