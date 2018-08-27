One man shot, another stabbed, in a weekend incident in Red Deer

Police are investigating a weekend shooting in Red Deer that left a man seriously injured.

Red Deer RCMP conducted a search warrant on a Michener Hill residence after a targeted shooting at a downtown apartment on Sunday morning, Aug. 26. A man had sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

RCMP responded to a report of a shooting at 11 a.m. at an apartment in the 5000 block of 47 Avenue. They located an injured victim, who had been shot with a small calibre firearm.

After conducting the Michener Hill property search shortly before 12:30 a.m. on Monday, police identified the two male suspects and verified that the shooting was targeted. RCMP are continuing to work on the investigation. Charges are pending.

One of the suspects was also injured during the incident, sustaining a non-life-threatening knife wound.

The Red Deer RCMP search was done with support from the RCMP Forensic Identification Unit, and also resulted in the seizure of three vehicles believed to be involved in the incident.

RCMP will issue an update as more information becomes available.

Anyone with information should please contact Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or report it online. If your information leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000.



