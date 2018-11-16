Bruce Buruma wants to represent the United Conservative Party for Red Deer-South. (Photo contributed)

One more UCP nominee steps forward for Red Deer-South

Bruce Buruma wants to represent the UCP

Another candidate wants to represent Red Deer-South for the United Conservative Party.

Bruce Buruma, the director of community relations for Red Deer Public Schools, announced Friday he is seeking the nomination.

Others nominees include Adele Poratto, Jason Stephan and Norman Wiebe.

“The last four years have been really difficult for Red Deer and Alberta. Rachel Notley and the NDP government have made it even more challenging,” said Buruma in a statement.

He said the carbon tax needs to be repealed, crime needs to be addressed, and Alberta needs its government to be fiscally responsible and deal with the provincial debt.

The health care system also needs to be efficient and responsive, and that includes a cardiac cath lab for Red Deer, he said.

Buruma has been part of conservative constituency associations for years, serving as director, secretary and president.

“I have played key roles in four election campaigns and helped raise needed funds — I understand the work and what it’s going to take to get things done,” he said.


News tips
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Red Deer RCMP seeks volunteers to help victims of crime
Next story
Sylvan Lake leadership students learn to give back

Just Posted

Two Central Alberta school districts pay to prepare grads for diploma exams

Clearview and Wolf Creek want all Grade 12 students to Rock the Diplomas

Day surgery available in Red Deer for mastectomy patients

Program adapted for Central Alberta

Red Deer hotel hosts Christmas Wish Breakfast

Third-annual event is on Nov. 18

Red Deer tow truck drivers want blue flashing lights

To improve safety while working near roads

Red Deer’s aquatic centre gets surge of support

Advocates want it built on schedule — not in four years

WATCH: Red Deer citizens asked to define what public schools should teach next generation

What do students need to be successful?

Fashion Fridays: 5 coats you need this winter!

Kim XO, lets you know the best online shopping tips during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Kapanen’s 2 goals lead Maple Leafs past Sharks 5-3

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Kasperi Kapanen scored his second goal of the… Continue reading

Price shines as Canadiens score twice in third period to rally past Flames

CALGARY — In a duel of struggling goaltenders, one returned to vintage… Continue reading

Quebec literary prize on hold after Amazon sponsorship controversy

MONTREAL — A prestigious Quebec literary prize has been suspended amid public… Continue reading

‘No limits:’ Ill-Abilities breakdance crew teams up with Les Grands Ballets

MONTREAL — Luca ‘Lazylegz’ Patuelli’s crutches become an extension of his arms… Continue reading

One month after legalization, illicit cannabis shops doing brisk business

TORONTO — The three surveillance cameras and the steady flow of people… Continue reading

Lowry has strong words for Raptors’ lack of communication after loss

TORONTO — Raptors coach Nick Nurse might not have had a good… Continue reading

S. Korea’s ‘Garlic Girls’ accuse coaches of derailing team

SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — The Garlic Girls, South Korea’s hugely popular… Continue reading

Most Read