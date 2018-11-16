One more UCP nominee steps forward for Red Deer-South

Bruce Buruma wants to represent the United Conservative Party for Red Deer-South. (Photo contributed)

Another candidate wants to represent Red Deer-South for the United Conservative Party.

Bruce Buruma, the director of community relations for Red Deer Public Schools, announced Friday he is seeking the nomination.

Others nominees include Adele Poratto, Jason Stephan and Norman Wiebe.

“The last four years have been really difficult for Red Deer and Alberta. Rachel Notley and the NDP government have made it even more challenging,” said Buruma in a statement.

He said the carbon tax needs to be repealed, crime needs to be addressed, and Alberta needs its government to be fiscally responsible and deal with the provincial debt.

The health care system also needs to be efficient and responsive, and that includes a cardiac cath lab for Red Deer, he said.

Buruma has been part of conservative constituency associations for years, serving as director, secretary and president.

“I have played key roles in four election campaigns and helped raise needed funds — I understand the work and what it’s going to take to get things done,” he said.



