Workers are labouring to finish the RDC student residence before the 2019 Canada Winter Games. It’s needed to house about 300 athletes. Black solar panels are starting to be installed on the exterior this week. (Photo by LANA MICHELIN/Advocate staff).

One of the last buildings needed for Red Deer’s 2019 Winter Games is being completed

RDC residence is on schedule, despite ‘tight’ time-frame, says RDC official

The race is on to finish the Red Deer College student residence, which is needed to house many of the 2019 Canada Winter Games athletes.

Jim Brinkhurst, vice-president of college services, said the time line was always “very tight” to finish the five-storey, eco-friendly structure, which is being covered in solar panels on three of its four sides.

Fortunately, everything is moving along on schedule — which means the residence will be ready by the end of January, added Brinkhurst.

He credits an innovative system of building for greater efficiency. Brinkhurst said the “integrated project delivery” approach means all the contractors are on site at the same time, working together to ensure things are built in the most advantageous way possible.

For instance, instead of construction being held up as one trade finishes before the other starts, Brinkhurst said there is collaboration from all the trades to either do the work at the same time, or in the order that makes the most sense for the project’s completion.

For this reason, he said whole floors of the residence are already almost done, with carpets laid, while much work is still needed on other floors. Contractors are working together to finish one storey before moving on to the next, he explained. The building’s main contractor is Clark Builders from Edmonton.

Brinkhurst remains confident that the residence — which will ultimately house 145 RDC students (and double the amount of Games athletes because of pull-down murphy beds) — will be finished on time and on its $18 million budget.

The project was started in the fall of 2017 after Alberta Advanced Education signed off on a debenture for the building, which will be paid off over time with student rents.

Brinkhurst said the extra beds in the residence will make a lot of sense during the summer months when RDC holds camps and various other residency programs and needs additional housing.

RDC has about 3,600 solar panels on various roofs around the campus. But Brinkhurst said this is the first time “photo voltaic” panels are being affixed to the exterior cladding of a building.

He noted there will be a couple of weeks before the Games to ensure everything is in working order.


lmichelin@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Woman who posed as animal control officer sentenced in Red Deer court
Next story
Red Deer singer/songwriter is Top 3 finalist in Project Wild

Just Posted

Woman who posed as animal control officer sentenced in Red Deer court

B.C. woman sentenced to 90 days in prison after targeting and harassing Innisfail dog owner

One of the last buildings needed for Red Deer’s 2019 Winter Games is being completed

RDC residence is on schedule, despite ‘tight’ time-frame, says RDC official

Red Deer singer/songwriter is Top 3 finalist in Project Wild

Ryan Langlois, who wins at least $50,000, will find out Nov. 24 if he gets top prize

Man charged in fatal hit and run in North Red Deer

‘The victim had been standing by a parked vehicle, not in the traffic lane, when he was hit’

Disappointment in Red Deer over Calgary’s plebiscite results

56 per cent of voters reject Olympic bid

A No-Go: Athletes and officials weigh in after Calgary votes ‘no’ to 2026 bid

TORONTO — Rotating Olympic hosts? A single go-to destination every four years?… Continue reading

Predators may have NHL’s best goalie combo on, off ice

NASHVILLE — Pekka Rinne is off to an even better start than… Continue reading

Canadian Premier League buys Ontario’s League 1, looks to develop talent there

TORONTO — The Canadian Premier League has bought Ontario’s League 1 and… Continue reading

2015 ‘Bachelor’ star pleads guilty to reduced charge

INDEPENDENCE, Iowa — A farmer who appeared on ABC’s “The Bachelor” pleaded… Continue reading

‘Game of Thrones’ returning in April 2019 for final season

LOS ANGELES — The eighth and last season of “Game of Thrones”… Continue reading

Big question for Amazon’s 2 chosen cities: Will it pay off?

WASHINGTON — The awarding of Amazon’s second headquarters to two affluent localities… Continue reading

Calgarians vote ‘no’ on 2026 Olympic bid in non-binding plebiscite

CALGARY — The results are in, and a majority of Calgarians are… Continue reading

Leon Draisaitl scores and adds two assists to power Oilers past Canadiens 6-2

EDMONTON — Leon Draisaitl had a goal and two assists and Connor… Continue reading

Most Read