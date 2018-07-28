‘One of the most amazing experiences’ for Red Deer mechanic

Patrick Gibson, lead technician at Cycle Works Motorsports, stands in the Red Deer County store after competing in the Yamaha Canadian Technician Grand Prix in Toronto earlier in the week. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

A Central Alberta mechanic finished top three at the Yamaha Canadian Technician Grand Prix in Toronto earlier this week.

Patrick Gibson, lead technician at Cycle Works Motorsports in Red Deer, said the event pushed him to be a better mechanic.

“It was one of the most amazing experiences I’ve had,” said Gibson. “If I could, I’d go back in a heartbeat. It was a really great experience and definitely put my skills to the test and made me realize what I’m capable of.”

Gibson, 31, said the participating eight technicians from across Canada were tested in “everything you could do at a day-to-day basis at the dealership” during the event, which is held every two years.

This includes testing diagnostic skills, setting up a machine, measuring engine components, online computer work and more.

“It was a very well-rounded and well put together competition,” he said. “I was very nervous. Everyone hopes they do well, but I didn’t have the expectation that I had to win. I just wanted to take the experience and grow from it.”

The winner, Brett Hart from Blackfoot Motorsports in Calgary, will head to Japan in October to compete in the Yamaha World Technician Grand Prix.

Gibson, who has nearly 14 years of experience as a mechanic, said he’s not disappointed he won’t be the one going to Japan.

“After the competition I was pretty down on myself – I definitely didn’t think I did as well as I did.

“I never would have put myself in the top three, but at the same time we weren’t working side-by-side with other technicians, so we didn’t see how their labs went. It was very nerve-wracking having to wait for the winner to be announced,” he said.

Gibson returned to Central Alberta Thursday after the competition Tuesday and Wednesday.

“I’m still kind of up on cloud nine a little bit. But I can’t let my head get too fat,” he said. “I’m happy to be back. I have a really good group of guys here who kept the dealership running smoothly – I’m really thankful for that.”



sean.mcintosh@reddeeradvocate.com

