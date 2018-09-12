File photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS Three black bear cubs are seen in this undated handout photo. One of the three black bear cubs abandoned in a washroom and returned to the wild in Banff National Park this summer has apparently been eaten by a grizzly bear. Parks Canada says conservation officers found the one-year old bear’s carcass Aug. 28 after her GPS collar went into mortality mode due to being stationary for 24 hours.

One of three bathroom bears in Banff likely eaten by grizzly bear: Parks Canada

BANFF — One of three black bear cubs abandoned in a washroom and returned to the wild in Banff National Park this summer has apparently been eaten by a grizzly bear.

Parks Canada says conservation officers found the one-year-old bear’s carcass in early September after her GPS collar went into mortality mode on Aug. 28. It had been stationary for 24 hours.

“It was in a large berry patch,” said Bill Hunt, manager of resource conservation with Banff National Park. “She had run into another bear. She had been mostly consumed by the other bear and we found a large puncture wound in her skull.

“Whether that was a grizzly or a large black bear, we can’t know for sure. It’s consistent with a grizzly bear encounter.”

The three black bears were found in the bathroom along the Trans-Canada Highway in April 2017 and sent to the Aspen Valley Wildlife Sanctuary in Ontario. Each bear has grown to about 50 kilograms from the three kilograms they weighed when they first went to the wildlife sanctuary.

The three sisters were released together in the Banff backcountry in mid-July and started travelling independently almost immediately.

Hunt said the bear that was found dead was doing well prior to its encounter in the berry patch.

“She had found the right food in the right place,” he said. “She was in the Clearwater area and had moved through some areas where there would have been camps and other activity in the area and hadn’t gotten into any trouble so that was encouraging.”

Officials are still monitoring the other two bears through their GPS collars and they appear to be moving around within the national park.

Hunt said it’s not uncommon for bears to be eaten by other bears.

“Bears work hard to avoid each other but, unless it’s breeding season, it’s usually not a positive encounter when bears run into other bears,” he said. “This happens in the wild. It’s a natural process.”

In November 2015, a large male grizzly bear was suspected of eating a smaller grizzly bear after officials found the skull.

In August 2013, hikers came across another big grizzly bear feeding on a carcass just off a hiking trail near the Banff townsite. Wildlife officials later determined a small black bear had been killed.

Previous story
Bus crash survivors drop the puck on Humboldt Broncos new season

Just Posted

Program helps reduce childhood cavities

Available in select Red Deer and Central Alberta schools

Red Deer prepares for Alberta Culture Days

Fred Penner to perform in concert

Armed man robs Red Deer convenience store

Police are asking for the public’s assistance

Red Deer Citizen of the Year remembered

Jack Cuthbertson was one of the city’s most devoted citizens

Lacombe adopts parental leave policy for council

Policy allows council member with new child to take up to 16 weeks of partially paid leave

Gardening: It’s a good time for plants right now

Cooler weather, shorter days are ideal for planting, transplanting or dividing plants.… Continue reading

LeBlanc in conflict over surf clam licence, ethics commissioner says

OTTAWA — The federal ethics watchdog says Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc… Continue reading

Federal government warning Canadians to avoid travel to areas bracing for storms

The federal government is warning Canadians to avoid all travel to a… Continue reading

‘This is about preserving democracy’: Ford defends moves on council-cutting plan

TORONTO — Protesters heckled Ontario Premier Doug Ford in the legislature Wednesday… Continue reading

All of Canada cheering for Humboldt Broncos as they return to the ice: Trudeau

HUMBOLDT, Sask. — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says all of Canada will… Continue reading

Former Iranian president Ahmadinejad’s ally gets prison time

TEHRAN, Iran — An Iranian court sentenced a close ally of former… Continue reading

EU lawmakers move against Hungary over rule of law

BRUSSELS — European Union lawmakers voted on Wednesday to launch action against… Continue reading

Some U.S. McDonald’s workers vote to strike over sex harassment

NEW YORK — McDonald’s workers are going on strike next week. Emboldened… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month