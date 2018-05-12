Two injured in collision west of Red Deer, charges expected to be laid

One person suffered serious lower-body injuries in a two-vehicle collision near Red Deer Saturday morning.

Blackfalds RCMP and Red Deer Emergency Services were called to Hwy 11 west of Red Deer where an eastbound truck struck an eastbound van near Burnt Lake Trail.

The impact forced the van off the road and into the south side ditch.

Both people in the van had to be extracted from the vehicle and transported to hospital; the driver suffered serious lower-body injuries and the passenger suffered minor injuries.

The truck driver was assessed on scene and not transported to hospital.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation, but police say the driver of the truck is expected to be charged.



