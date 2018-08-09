Photo via GoFundMe page called Ryker Wilson Education Fund

Online fundraising campaign continues for Sylvan Lake residents who died in a head-on crash Monday

At least two GoFundMe pages have been set up for the family of the Sylvan Lake man and his five-year-old daughter who died in a head-on crash near Sylvan Lake Monday night.

Three people died Monday night when a truck and SUV crashed head-on southwest of Sylvan Lake, police said earlier this week.

Family friend Deanna Stefaniuk-McWhirter started a campaign for Scott Wilson, 39, and daughter Leaira who died in the collision.

In a Facebook message, Stefaniuk-McWhirter said the fundraising campaign is for funeral arrangements and therapy for Ryker, seven, who survived the crash.

“Ryker survived and tried to wake his sister and dad and climbed out of the vehicle and someone stopped to help him. Ryker was then airlifted by STARS to Edmonton Stollery (Children’s Hospital) in critical condition, and needed surgery,” according to the GoFundMe page.

A Facebook post on Stefaniuk-McWhirter’s timeline Wednesday shows the community raised almost $3,000 in two hours. On Thursday, another post showed a local Tim Hortons in Sylvan Lake displayed purple balloons in memory of the girl.

The GoFundMe campaign page describes Leaira as a beautiful fun loving little girl who loved the outdoors and nature.

“She adored every creature in it, even the creepy crawly bugs.”

The five-year-old, whose favourite animal was cheetah, dreamt of becoming a marine biologist.

Another campaign called Ryker Wilson Education Fund is accepting donations for the seven-year-old’s future.

“All proceeds will be held in trust by Scott’s father Doug, until Ryker comes of age to use them,” the GoFundMe page states.

Sylvan Lake RCMP said the truck and SUV collided on Hwy 781, south of the intersection of Township Road 382.

The 30-year-old male driver of the truck, and lone occupant, was pronounced dead on scene.


mamta.lulla@reddeeradvocate.com
Photo via GoFundMe In Memory of Leaira Wilson

