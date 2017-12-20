Red Deer council says hospital is the only possible location for supervised consumption site

Neither the Turning Point location in downtown Red Deer, nor Safe Harbour, is appropriate for a supervised consumption site, Red Deer council has determined.

Council opted to “push back” and make the province take responsibility for a health service by leaving Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre as the only site that would be approved for a supervised consumption site. A mobile unit was also suggested by several councillors, but this won’t be discussed further until January.

Emotional arguments were made around the table entering on Alberta Health Services abdicating its responsibility to provide medical services and sticking the municipality with a very difficult issue. Alberta Health Services “abandoned” council by determining that neither the hospital nor health clinics were able to deliver the service, said most councillors.

This left only Turning Point’s downtown location, since Safe Harbour was unable to deliver the service due to lack of resources and space. But Turning Point’s location was described as disastrous for businesses at Tuesday’s hearing, and for the future of the downtown,

Turning Point is the right agency to deliver the service, but it’s downtown location is the wrong place to locate it, many councillors stated.

Alberta Health Services stated in a letter that was delivered only two hours before the hearing that the clinics and hospital could not deliver the service.