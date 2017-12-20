Red Deer council says hospital is the only possible location for supervised consumption site

Council wants Alberta Health Services to step up and assume responsibility

Neither the Turning Point location in downtown Red Deer, nor Safe Harbour, is appropriate for a supervised consumption site, Red Deer council has determined.

Council opted to “push back” and make the province take responsibility for a health service by leaving Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre as the only site that would be approved for a supervised consumption site. A mobile unit was also suggested by several councillors, but this won’t be discussed further until January.

Emotional arguments were made around the table entering on Alberta Health Services abdicating its responsibility to provide medical services and sticking the municipality with a very difficult issue. Alberta Health Services “abandoned” council by determining that neither the hospital nor health clinics were able to deliver the service, said most councillors.

This left only Turning Point’s downtown location, since Safe Harbour was unable to deliver the service due to lack of resources and space. But Turning Point’s location was described as disastrous for businesses at Tuesday’s hearing, and for the future of the downtown,

Turning Point is the right agency to deliver the service, but it’s downtown location is the wrong place to locate it, many councillors stated.

Alberta Health Services stated in a letter that was delivered only two hours before the hearing that the clinics and hospital could not deliver the service.

Previous story
Update: Red Deer council hears emotional arguments for location for drug consumption site

Just Posted

Only the hospital is left as possible location for supervised consumption site by Red Deer council

Council wants Alberta Health Services to step up and assume responsibility

Council meets this morning to debate supervised consumption site location

Narrowed down to three sites

Rocky RCMP investigate gunshot on O’Chiese

Police seek public’s help to find wanted man

Update: Red Deer council hears emotional arguments for location for drug consumption site

Three Red Deer health clinics are taken off the table

‘I feel for families,’ says Inuk woman who questioned liver transplant policy

TORONTO — An Inuk woman with acute liver failure spoke of her… Continue reading

WATCH: Grade 7 students bake Christmas cookies with seniors

Grade 7 students from St. Patrick’s Community School teamed up with Red… Continue reading

Red Deer car dealership donates van to the Mustard Seed

The van will keep a Mustard Seed driver warm during winter time

The Mustard Seed is looking for donations

The Mustard Seed in Red Deer has a Christmas wish list. The… Continue reading

RCMP offer crime prevention tips for the holiday season

Red Deer RCMP give tips so holidays aren’t marred by theft or damage

Grizzly bear trophy hunting over in B.C.

NDP government says 2017 hunt was the last one

Alberta politician Derek Fildebrandt convicted, fined in hit and run

An Edmonton traffic court has found an Alberta legislature member guilty in… Continue reading

Family suspends search for missing Alberta couple, plane near Revelstoke

Due to bad weather, families of missing Albertan couple say they will resume in the spring

Replay Red Deer Dec. 17

Watch news highlights in video from Red Deer and Central Alberta

Owl found dead after eating rat poison leaves B.C. woman concerned

After finding the owl on her Surrey property, Christine Trozzo says the poison is a concern for kids

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month