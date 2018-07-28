Ontario fire marshal to conduct tests after ‘flame-jetting’ injuries and death

TORONTO — The Ontario fire marshal’s office says it will conduct tests this fall to better understand how hand-held fuel containers could ignite and inadvertently become flame-throwers when used around products like ethanol-fuelled lamps and recreational fire pits.

The analysis comes as the office said it has noted four incidents in the last six years where the phenomenon — known as flame jetting — has occurred, leaving people with horrific injuries and, in one case, killing a woman.

“The impact of the injuries and fatalities are extreme on the people who are directly involved or in the area when it happens,” said Jeff Tebby, a supervisor with the quality assurance and risk management unit at the Office of Ontario’s Fire Marshal, which conducts fire investigations and provides fire safety guidelines in the province.

The office’s testing will look at the factors behind flame jetting, and will eventually result in a report to Health Canada, Tebby said, noting it would be up to the federal agency to decide what to do with the findings.

The results of the testing will also help the fire marshal office’s staff if they are called to testify about flame jetting in court, he said.

Flame jetting occurs when fuel is poured on products like lamps and fire pits that appear to be extinguished but aren’t, Tebby explained. Flames follow fuel fumes back to the fuel container, travel inside and combust. That propels liquid fuel out, turning the container into a flame-thrower, Tebby said.

“The person who is doing the pouring is usually not the one hurt, it’s the victim in the direct path of the flame jet,” he said.

One way to guard against the phenomenon is by having a flame arrester — plastic or wire mesh that absorbs heat from a container and prevents fire from travelling inside — on fuel containers, said Tebby, noting that it’s up to the product’s manufacturer to install one.

The four incidents of flame jetting the office is aware of all involved ethanol-fuelled appliances, Tebby said, adding that Health Canada was notified of the one that involved a fatality.

Hana Engel, an Ottawa woman who suffered severe injuries after a flame-jetting incident this spring, welcomed news of the testing.

Engel said she was in a friend’s backyard when a guest poured fuel on an outdoor fire pit, thinking the flames had died out. The container carrying the fuel ignited and was thrown, hitting Engel, she said.

The 24-year-old said she was left with second-and third-degree burns on a third of her body and underwent extensive surgery. She has since called for firmer regulations around fire-related products.

“You can’t be scared of (fire), but you can use it properly and have safety measures around it,” she said. “It’s never too late.”

The fatal incident involving flame jetting that the fire marshal’s office is aware of took place in August 2016, when a Peterborough, Ont., dentist was killed after an ethanol-fuelled lamp exploded.

Dr. Judith Buys was sitting near the lamp at a cottage when a friend, who thought the lamp’s flame had gone out, tried to re-fuel it, Buys’ family said.

Flames that flew out of the open refuelling container hit Buys, who died of severe injuries days later, said her husband, who is currently suing the maker of the lamp, alleging its product was unsafe.

James McGorman said it’s time for rules around fuel containers to change and called for flame arresters to be required on all containers with volatile substances.

“It’s time we had some action,” he said.

Health Canada said ethanol bottles are subjected to regulation under the Canada Consumer Product Safety Act, which requires the products to be labelled correctly with warnings of possible hazard. The rules contain no information about flame arresters.

One company that makes products like fire pits and lamps, and also sells bottles that contain fuel, said it puts instructions on its products warning users not to pour fuel directly onto a fire.

“It’s kind of a common-sense product,” said Justin Orr, sales director of Bio Flame, which does not make the fuel containers it sells. “You’d never pour fuel on a fire.”

Orr said Bio Flame recommends other companies in the industry put warnings on their products too.

Previous story
Justices: Suit by Trump backers against police can proceed
Next story
Doug Ford’s approach to Toronto council dismays Hamilton mayor

Just Posted

Ontario fire marshal to conduct tests after ‘flame-jetting’ injuries and death

TORONTO — The Ontario fire marshal’s office says it will conduct tests… Continue reading

Sylvan Lake man accused of $2.6 million fraud

Following an investigation that took almost five years, a Sylvan Lake man… Continue reading

Mirror residents hope to save fire department

About 50 attended community meeting last Wednesday on future of volunteer-strapped fire department

Red Deer armwrestler preparing for major competitions

Matt Mask is a confident, sometimes boastful and intense competitor in the… Continue reading

WATCH: The fun and excitement of Centrefest presented this weekend in Red Deer

Street performers from around the world will entertain on Ross Street

WATCH: The fun and excitement of Centrefest presented this weekend in Red Deer

Street performers from around the world will entertain on Ross Street

Justices: Suit by Trump backers against police can proceed

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A federal appeals court on Friday allowed supporters of… Continue reading

Blue Jays top prospect Guerrero to report to triple-A Buffalo next week

Toronto Blue Jays No. 1 prospect Vladimir Guerrero Jr. will take one… Continue reading

Next ‘Star Wars’ film to use unreleased Fisher footage

LOS ANGELES — Carrie Fisher is not done with “Star Wars” after… Continue reading

Gurriel Jr. homers twice in Jays’ rout of White Sox

Blue Jays 10 White Sox 5 CHICAGO — Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hit… Continue reading

Nic Demski with two TDs, Blue Bombers beat Argonauts

Blue Bombers 40 Argonauts 14 WINNIPEG — Nic Demski ran in one… Continue reading

ReThink Red Deer wants to build world’s largest pollinator hotel

Red Deer could join the litany of Prairies communities claiming a world’s… Continue reading

Feds prepared to work around Queen’s Park as Ford plunges Toronto into chaos

OTTAWA — The federal government says it will do whatever it can… Continue reading

Boomtown Trail full steam ahead this summer in Central Alberta

Aims to draw tourists

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month