Ontario student leaves N.S. university after alleged rapist returns to campus

Ontario student leaves N.S. university after alleged rapist returns to campus

She was an 18-year-old freshman from the Toronto area studying at St. Francis Xavier University, a small-town Nova Scotia school with red brick buildings, green sports fields and a lively school spirit.

He was five years older, a friend of a friend.

The events of one Friday night last November would raise questions about how universities handle sexual assault allegations — and whether they are doing enough about sexual violence.

After a night of hanging out with friends, she realized she forgot her laptop charger in his room at a co-ed residence on the edge of campus.

She texted him asking to go grab it, and he offered to bring it to her room, according to a statement from the woman that was shared with The Canadian Press.

They chatted for a bit, hugged goodbye and then he started to kiss her, she said.

“Confused, I went with it but soon told him, ‘No, we shouldn’t,’ ” the woman, whose name is under a publication ban, said in the statement.

“It all kind of blurs together after that. I don’t remember how he managed to take my clothes off.”

The next thing she recalls is him being inside her, and her telling him no, she said.

“He didn’t stop.”

She says her harrowing experience would be exacerbated in the months ahead by the Antigonish university’s mishandling of the reported sexual assault.

Although St. F.X. swiftly launched an investigation after she came forward and found the accused responsible, it quietly set aside its decision to suspend him for the next academic year — without notifying her.

Previous story
Delays on Highway 2, north of Red Deer Monday

Just Posted

Salvation Army in Red Deer offers free Thanksgiving meal

The annual Thanksgiving feast at Red Deer’s Salvation Army not only provides… Continue reading

Alberta-based Sundial part of cannabis-related study for dementia

Can cannabis prove helpful for those with dementia? Central Alberta based Sundial… Continue reading

WATCH: The magic of Harry Potter in Red Deer

The magical world of Harry Potter is taking over downtown Red Deer… Continue reading

Red Deer mom donates Thanksgiving supplies to families to teach kindness to her children

Ten families in Central Alberta were able to enjoy Thanksgiving dinner this… Continue reading

Four arrested in Rimbey

Three men and one woman were arrested in Rimbey after a search… Continue reading

WATCH: Kinsmen Dream Home in Red Deer open for public viewing

Doors to the 2018 Kinsmen Dream Home in Red Deer opened to… Continue reading

Trial told of woman’s ‘intense fear’ alone in barracks with dozens of men

HALIFAX — The trial of a British sailor accused in a gang… Continue reading

Researchers hope rare find of wrecked whaler holds clues about sailors’ lives

CALGARY — Matthew Ayre was transcribing logbooks from British whaling ships in… Continue reading

Refuge areas crucial to saving bird species as climate changes: study

With more depressing results that suggest climate change threatens half of Canada’s… Continue reading

Supreme Court to hear questions in case of woman’s death after rough sex

OTTAWA — The case of an Ontario trucker acquitted in the death… Continue reading

Irving Oil investigating ‘major incident’ at Saint John oil refinery, reports of explosion

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Witnesses say there was an explosion at an… Continue reading

Montreal Sir John A. Macdonald statue defaced ahead of anti-racism demonstration

MONTREAL — A downtown Montreal statue of Sir John A. Macdonald has… Continue reading

No change to Cdn climate plan as report warns world losing global warming battle

OTTAWA — The world is going to blow past its most stringent… Continue reading

Oil spill feared after ships collide near Corsica

PARIS — French maritime authorities are trying to contain an apparent oil… Continue reading

Most Read