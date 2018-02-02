Ontario’s Wiarton Willie predicts six more weeks of winter. (Photo by The Canadian Press)

Ontarians could see six more weeks of winter after one of the country’s best-known groundhogs saw his shadow.

Officials declared a longer winter after Wiarton Willie emerged from his den just after 8 a.m. ET.

This year was the first for the young rodent, which replaced the previous Willie, who died last September.

Meanwhile, Nova Scotia’s famed Shubenacadie Sam had another prediction.

Sam waddled out of his fenced pen at about 8 a.m. local time and wandered around, a sign he was predicting an early end to winter.

Fans looked on and let out loud cheers as Sam, who lives at the Shubenacadie Wildlife Park, scampered around the snowy grounds on what was the 30th anniversary of his annual weather prediction.