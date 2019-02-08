Open Farm Days looking for host farms

Applications are now being accepted for Alberta Open Farm Days. (File photo by BLACK PRESS)

Applications from farmers or ranchers for the seventh annual Alberta Open Farm Days will be accepted until May 31.

Open Farm Days, to be held Aug. 17 and 18, allows producers and ag-tourism operators to open their doors to visitors to meet new customers and grow their businesses.

The event features open houses, culinary events and tours. Farm sales in 2018 reached almost $190,000 over the two days, up 30 per cent from the year before.

The number of Open Farm Day hosts climbed to 117 last year, up from 101 in 2017, which was a 16 per cent increase. Visits grew to 23,543 from 20,129, a 17 per cent jump.

Participating hosts can access product development supports such as business coaching, industry learning opportunities and regional networks.

Open Farm Day also helps showcase the growing number of opportunities available to rural and culinary tourism entrepreneurs.



