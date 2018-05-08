Open house for future Red Deer trail this weekend

New trail coming to Riverside Meadows in Red Deer

Red Deerians will get a preview of the city’s newest trail this weekend.

There is an open house to learn about the new trail at the Riverside Meadows Community Centre (6021 57 Ave.) from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

The trail will begin at 60 Street and Riverview Avenue, continue toward the community centre and then northwest to connect with an existing trail. A second section of trail will begin at the western end of the existing trail near Howarth Street Close and travel southwest to 60 Street.

Construction is expected to begin this fall and finish early next year.

City staff will discuss the project at the open house and collect public feedback on how the trail will weave through the green space.

Residents can join staff on a site walk of the proposed trail route at 1 p.m.


Send your news tips
Like us on Facebook and Follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Museum on broken relationships comes to Kosovo

Just Posted

WATCH: North Red Deer community centre construction begins

Red Deerians living on the north side of the city are about… Continue reading

Red Deer County approves 2018 tax rates

Non-residential tax rate increases but residential and farmland rates stay the same

Innisfail zoo owner says he’s glad to be held to high standards

Doug Bos is prepared to pay for his mistake

Province charges Innisfail’s Discovery Wildlife Park after ice-cream-eating bear video

A video showed a one-year-old captive Kodiak bear being hand-fed ice cream

Trump decides to exit nuclear accord with Iran

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump plans to follow through on his campaign… Continue reading

Students get bike safety reminder

Blackfalds students watch mock collision

‘Big Bang Theory’ set to end season with a highly anticipated wedding

TORONTO — “The Big Bang Theory” will finish its 11th season on… Continue reading

New Brunswick ‘on the way back to normalcy’ as floodwater slowly recedes

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Record-breaking floodwaters that have swamped homes, washed away… Continue reading

71st Cannes Film Festival opens with drama on screen and off

CANNES, France — The 71st Cannes Film Festival is opening with the… Continue reading

’Star Trek’ actor George Takei to discuss internment camps

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS BOSTON — “Star Trek” actor George Takei (tuh-KAY’) is… Continue reading

Forsberg keeps scoring highlight-reel goals for Nashville; Predators take Game 6

WINNIPEG — P.K. Subban may have guaranteed a win in Game 6,… Continue reading

Toronto Raptors’ season of promise ends in ugly blowout in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — After a season to remember, the Toronto Raptors disappeared Monday… Continue reading

WestJet reports first-quarter profit falls from year ago mark, revenue up

CALGARY — WestJet Airlines Ltd. shares plummeted to their lowest levels in… Continue reading

The Latest: European officials meet in support of nuke deal

TEHRAN, Iran — The Latest on Iran’s nuclear deal (all times local):… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month