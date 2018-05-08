Open house for future Red Deer trail this weekend

New trail coming to Riverside Meadows in Red Deer

Red Deerians will get a preview of the city’s newest trail this weekend.

There is an open house to learn about the new trail at the Riverside Meadows Community Centre (6021 57 Ave.) from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

The trail will begin at 60 Street and Riverview Avenue, continue toward the community centre and then northwest to connect with an existing trail. A second section of trail will begin at the western end of the existing trail near Howarth Street Close and travel southwest to 60 Street.

Construction is expected to begin this fall and finish early next year.

City staff will discuss the project at the open house and collect public feedback on how the trail will weave through the green space.

Residents can join staff on a site walk of the proposed trail route at 1 p.m.



Send your news tips

Like us on Facebook and Follow us on Twitter