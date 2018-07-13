This Sept. 30, 2016, file photo shows a marijuana bud before harvesting at a rural area near Corvallis, Ore. The Oregon agency overseeing the state’s legal medical marijuana industry admits in a report it has not effectively provided oversight of growers and others, creating opportunities for weed to be diverted into the highly profitable black market. (AP Photo/Andrew Selsky, File)

Oregon’s medical marijuana program admits to problems

SALEM, Ore. — The agency overseeing Oregon’s legal medical marijuana industry conceded in a report Thursday it has not provided effective oversight of growers and others in the industry, creating opportunities for weed to be diverted to the black market.

The blunt internal review echoes complaints from federal authorities that Oregon hasn’t adequately controlled its marijuana businesses, and that overproduction of pot is feeding a black market in states that haven’t legalized it.

Oregon was one of the first states to legalize medical marijuana in 1998, and in 2014 voters approved allowing recreational use. The state’s struggle to transform a business that for decades had operated illegally in the shadows into a regulated industry sets an example for other states moving toward legalization.

Oregon Health Authority Director Patrick Allen ordered the internal review amid complaints from state and local law enforcement officials about lack of oversight of the pot industry. The health authority directs the state’s Medical Marijuana Program, while the Liquor Control Commission regulates recreational pot.

The review showed there were more than 20,000 grow sites, but only 58 inspections were carried out in 2017.

The Oregon Medical Marijuana Program has far too few inspectors, while the tracking of growers and the pot they produce has been inadequate and inaccurate, the report concluded.

“Potentially erroneous reporting coupled with low reporting compliance makes it difficult to accurately track how much product is in the medical system,” the report said. “This limits OMMP’s ability to successfully identify and address potential diversion.”

The report said the medical marijuana oversight agency lacks reliable, independent tools to validate grow site locations and relies on inconsistent county databases.

Law enforcement authorities say they often have trouble identifying which marijuana growers are legal. Seen from a helicopter just before harvest season, marijuana grows are like a green patchwork across one southwestern county, one drug enforcement officer recalled.

In Deschutes County, the sheriff and district attorney in February went public with their frustrations, saying the state was allowing black market operations to proliferate through lack of oversight. They asked the Health Authority to provide a list of medical marijuana grow sites, but the agency refused, saying the law doesn’t permit it to provide such a list. The agency could only respond on a case-by-case basis.

Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel commended OHA director Allen for ordering the study. The two met last month and agreed to use the results of the study to discuss improved oversight.

In a statement, the health authority said the confidentiality of grow site addresses is protected by law, but added it’s exploring ways to work more closely with law enforcement to ensure medical marijuana grow sites are operating legally.

“We are taking steps to maintain the integrity of Oregon’s medical marijuana program and make sure medical products reach the patients who need them,” Allen said. “The actions we’re taking include better tracking of growers, better enforcement, and making sure product that fails testing has been destroyed.”

Previous story
Moon presses Trump, Kim for breakthrough in nuclear talks
Next story
Explosive Trump interview adds to chaos on 1st British visit

Just Posted

Explosive Trump interview adds to chaos on 1st British visit

ELLESBOROUGH, England — Bringing chaos with him as he moves across Europe,… Continue reading

Mountie charged with pointing a taser at a municipal worker

SHERWOOD PARK, Alta. — Alberta RCMP say a Mountie has been charged… Continue reading

Oregon’s medical marijuana program admits to problems

SALEM, Ore. — The agency overseeing Oregon’s legal medical marijuana industry conceded… Continue reading

Moon presses Trump, Kim for breakthrough in nuclear talks

SINGAPORE — South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Friday urged U.S. President… Continue reading

Jailed Ukrainian filmmaker’s mother asks Putin to pardon him

/MOSCOW — The mother of a jailed Ukrainian filmmaker who has been… Continue reading

WATCH: Bard on Bower starts summer run in Red Deer

Bard on Bower kicked off its summer run with one of William… Continue reading

Lloydminster man arrested in Sylvan Lake with stolen vehicle, trailer

A Lloydminster man faces property crime charges after Sylvan Lake Mounties arrested… Continue reading

Red Deer’s Bower Place preparing for Westerner Days kickoff pancake breakfast

Stacks and stacks of flapjacks will be flipped and served up in… Continue reading

Running with Rhyno: We’re all in it together

My battle scars are adding up. While I stared facedown in the… Continue reading

Spraying pesticides on your lawn won’t prevent ticks: N.S. chief medical officer

HALIFAX — As the number of reported Lyme disease cases in Canada… Continue reading

China says US companies should lobby Washington over trade

BEIJING — China tried to step up pressure on Washington in their… Continue reading

US inflation reaches 2.9 per cent in June, highest in 6 years

WASHINGTON — Consumer prices rose in June from a year earlier at… Continue reading

‘Game of Thrones,’ ‘Roseanne’ among Emmy nomination hopefuls

LOS ANGELES — Blockbuster movies typically are snubbed by the Oscars, leaving… Continue reading

Lawyer: Stormy Daniels arrested at Ohio strip club

Porn actress Stormy Daniels was arrested at an Ohio strip club and… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month