Orr wins UCP nomination

MLA Ron Orr was nominated as the UCP candidate in Lacombe-Ponoka for the 2019 provincial election.

Orr was first elected to the legislature in 2015.

“As the United Conservative caucus’ culture and tourism critic, Ron has been an effective advocate for Alberta as a premiere tourist destination and successfully held this government to account on both the culture and tourism files,” said UCP leader Jason Kenney.

“I am pleased to know that Ron will continue to be a part of our United Conservative team.”



