Ottawa analyzing Trans Mountain ruling; going ahead with pipeline purchase

VANCOUVER — Finance Minister Bill Morneau says the federal government is pushing ahead with its purchase of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion despite a court ruling overturning approval of the project.

Morneau says an expanded pipeline to bring more Alberta oil to the B.C. coast for shipment overseas is critically important to Canada’s economy and is a good investment.

He says Ottawa needs to make sure the project proceeds, but must also ensure it goes ahead in the right way.

He says the government is reviewing the Federal Appeal Court ruling carefully, but the judgment is long and he doesn’t have a response yet.

The court ruled the National Energy Board’s review of the project was flawed because it failed to consider impact on marine life.

It also said the federal government failed in its duty to properly consult with First Nations before giving the project the go-ahead.

Shortly after the ruling, Kinder Morgan Canada shareholders voted more than 99 per cent in favour of a sale.

Previous story
Chinook’s Edge adds several new teachers this year
Next story
Timeline: Key dates in the history of the Trans Mountain pipeline

Just Posted

Catholic students in Red Deer, Sylvan Lake and Blackfalds return to school on Thursday

Their high school classmates return Friday

Blackfalds boy becomes Jr. Blue Jay for a day

Jonathan Stolte signed a one-day contract Sunday in Toronto

Early morning house fire in Penhold

Cause determined to be improperly disposed smoking materials

Dogs should get to enjoy Sylvan Lake beach: local pet owner

Sylvan Lake resident suggests small area in Sylvan Lake Park be set aside for pets

PHOTO: The Vintage 45’s on the Ross Street Patio

There are live shows every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday in downtown Red Deer

Red Deer’s Mustard Seed hosts fair for job seekers

Future fairs to be held

Ottawa analyzing Trans Mountain ruling; going ahead with pipeline purchase

VANCOUVER — Finance Minister Bill Morneau says the federal government is pushing… Continue reading

Manitoba RCMP officer in serious condition after being shot; 3 suspects arrested

WINNIPEG — An RCMP officer was shot and seriously injured while responding… Continue reading

NAFTA’s sticking points: Key hurdles to clear on the way to a deal

OTTAWA — Canadian and U.S. officials say the path to a renegotiated… Continue reading

Timeline: Key dates in the history of the Trans Mountain pipeline

Here are some key dates in the history of the Trans Mountain… Continue reading

Appeal Court quashes approval of Trans Mountain pipeline expansion

VANCOUVER — The Federal Court of Appeal has overturned Ottawa’s approval of… Continue reading

Internal review to examine suicides among Ontario Provincial Police

ORILLIA, Ont. — Provincial police in Ontario say they plan to conduct… Continue reading

LPGA bag used by Canadian golfer honouring Humboldt Broncos raises $19,000

SASKATOON — A golf bag sporting the Humboldt Broncos logo as a… Continue reading

Merkel’s Africa tour arrives in Ghana as migration a concern

ACCRA, Ghana — German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrived in Ghana on Thursday… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month