Ottawa analyzing Trans Mountain ruling; going ahead with pipeline purchase

VANCOUVER — Finance Minister Bill Morneau says the federal government is pushing ahead with its purchase of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion despite a court ruling overturning approval of the project.

Morneau says an expanded pipeline to bring more Alberta oil to the B.C. coast for shipment overseas is critically important to Canada’s economy and is a good investment.

He says Ottawa needs to make sure the project proceeds, but must also ensure it goes ahead in the right way.

He says the government is reviewing the Federal Appeal Court ruling carefully, but the judgment is long and he doesn’t have a response yet.

The court ruled the National Energy Board’s review of the project was flawed because it failed to consider impact on marine life.

It also said the federal government failed in its duty to properly consult with First Nations before giving the project the go-ahead.

Shortly after the ruling, Kinder Morgan Canada shareholders voted more than 99 per cent in favour of a sale.