Ottawa announces 2019 measures to protect endangered North Atlantic right whales

SHIPPAGAN, N.B. — Ottawa has announced measures aimed at protecting North Atlantic right whales, finessing rules that officials say helped prevent any known deaths of the endangered mammals last year in the Gulf of St. Lawrence.

Federal Fisheries Minister Jonathan Wilkinson and Transport Minister Marc Garneau announced the new rules Thursday in Shippagan, N.B.

“We met with harvesters, shippers, Indigenous leaders, environmental organizations and other stakeholders to ensure we appropriately reflected on the 2018 experiences, and looked to ensure the integrity of whale protection initiatives while also being as sensitive as possible to important economic interests,” said Wilkinson during a news conference.

Beginning April 28 through Nov. 15, the government will reintroduce mandatory speed restrictions for vessels 20 metres or longer when travelling in the western Gulf of St. Lawrence.

Ships will continue to be allowed to travel at safe operational speeds in parts of two shipping lanes north and south of Anticosti Island, when no whales are in the area.

But the area where mandatory speed restrictions apply will be adjusted this year to reflect data on right whale sightings and to minimize the impact on the cruise ship and shipping industries.

Last year’s speed reduction measures led some cruise ships to cancel visits, and prompted at least one shipping line to hike rates.

Senior government officials said Thursday the southeast area around the Magdalen Islands will be removed from the speed restriction zone, helping reduce the impact on cruise ships.

Previous story
Nearly 1,500 died of illicit overdoses last year in B.C.: coroner

Just Posted

Power of perseverance infuses new film about Red Deer swimmer

Award-nominated Power on Water will be screened at the upcoming CAFF

Lacombe city council gets update on athletic park expansion costs

Council was given an early look at potential financial impacts of support

Local mortgage and insolvency experts are seeing more struggling people

Growing property tax arrears is just one sign of financial troubles in Red Deer area

Man charged in 2018 kidnapping gets preliminary hearing

Accused facing charges of kidnapping and sexual assault in connection with October 2018 incident

Preliminary hearing set for fatal hit and run

Saskatchewan charged with failing to remain at the scene of a fatal accident

WATCH: Red Deer College holds grand opening for Alternative Energy Lab

About 1,000 students will learn in and from the lab each year

Local Sports: RDC Queens hitter Erin Neufeldt hits her stride

Coming into a new program there’s always an adjustment period, no matter… Continue reading

Giant heroin spoon art is moved again, to drugmaker’s gates

COVENTRY, R.I. — An artist has moved his giant sculpture of a… Continue reading

Pea-sized pill delivers insulin shot from inside the stomach

WASHINGTON — Scientists figured out how to hide a shot inside a… Continue reading

Stanford probes faculty ties to China gene-edited baby work

Stanford University has started a review of interactions that some faculty members… Continue reading

Sport body suspends 15 players, both head coaches in wake of wild hockey brawl

HALIFAX — The body that oversees university sports in Atlantic Canada has… Continue reading

Canadian Anne-Catherine Tanguay two shots back at LPGA event

BARWON HEADS, Australia — Felicity Johnson made a late move up the… Continue reading

Toronto Maple Leafs honour legendary broadcaster Bob Cole during Senators game

TORONTO — The Maple Leafs paid tribute to legendary broadcaster Bob Cole… Continue reading

‘Anne with an E,’ ‘Schitt’s Creek’ lead Canadian Screen Awards nominees

TORONTO — The CBC series “Anne with an E” and “Schitt’s Creek”… Continue reading

Most Read