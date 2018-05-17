Ottawa announces $2B fund to help communities withstand natural disasters

CALGARY — The federal government has set up a $2-billion fund to help communities protect themselves from natural disasters.

Federal Infrastructure Minister Amarjeet Sohi made the announcement on the Calgary Stampede grounds Thursday, which were submerged during heavy flooding in southern Alberta in 2013.

“We were all deeply affected by the images of the floods that took over this landmark at this time of year, five years ago,” said Sohi.

“Communities in southern British Columbia are now dealing with the worst flooding in 70 years. Our hearts also go out to New Brunswickers who have been struggling to manage the terrible impact of record flooding.”

Sohi said the 10-year program will cover projects that help communities withstand natural disasters including floods, wildfires, seismic events and droughts. He said extreme weather brought on by climate change is having a dramatic impact on Canadian communities from coast-to-coast.

“Floods, wildfires and winter storms are getting worse and more frequent.”

The money is for large-scale infrastructure projects with a minimum price tag of $20 million such as diversion channels, wetland restorations, wildfire barriers and levees.

Sohi said any organization or government wanting to apply for funding will have until July 31 to submit an expression of interest. Provinces, municipal and regional governments can all apply, as can public not-for-profit post-secondary institutions, First Nations governments and band councils.

Sohi said the projects chosen will be ranked on merit and pointed to the Springbank dry reservoir planned west of Calgary as an example.

“We want to make sure we are funding projects that are going to make a meaningful impact on communities to help them withstand what is happening to reduce floods, wildfires or other natural disasters caused by the climate change.”

Previous story
Red Deer Legion prepares to downsize
Next story
‘I can’t believe that:’ Man who sent letter bombs guilty of attempted murder

Just Posted

Alberta releases trail plans for off-highway vehicle use on threatened land

EDMONTON — New rules for two heavily used areas of Alberta’s southern… Continue reading

Red Deer royalists gearing up for Prince Harry’s wedding to Meghan Markle

They tie the knot on May 19

Red Deer’s frustration with provincial health ministry boils over during SCS debate

‘We feel a portable unit could have been built by now’: Mayor

100 Men Red Deer seeks members

Next meeting on June 4

Red Deer gym teacher introduces inclusive, novel ways of keeping students active

Jonathan Mauro is “humbled” by provincial award

WATCH: Red Deer RCMP talk to high school students about drinking and driving

MADD, RCMP and Emergency Services hold presentation at Notre Dame High School Thursday

Vasilevskiy, Lightning top Caps 4-2 to even East final 2-all

Lightning 4 Capitals 2 (Series tied 2-2) WASHINGTON — Jon Cooper’s Tampa… Continue reading

B.C. heading to court in Alberta to stop fuel restriction law, may seek damages

VICTORIA — Tensions over the Trans Mountain pipeline increased Thursday with British… Continue reading

‘Excited and scared’: Hawaii volcano spews huge cloud of ash

HONOLULU — A volcano on Hawaii’s Big Island erupted anew Thursday with… Continue reading

Canadian expats in London celebrate royal wedding, empathize with Markle’s move

LONDON — Although Joanna Newman hasn’t lived in Canada for nearly 20… Continue reading

Summer workshop series at Red Deer College taps into people’s creative side

A wide range of workshops offered at Red Deer College this summer… Continue reading

Day with the Braves a chance for young Red Deer baseball players to learn

It takes place at Great Chief Park in Red Deer on June 9

Central Alberta Women’s Emergency Shelter executive director steps down

Ian Wheeliker will finish with CAWES May 31

United Conservative leader stands by calling prime minister empty, clueless

EDMONTON — Alberta United Conservative Leader Jason Kenney is standing by his… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month