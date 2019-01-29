Ottawa-bound ‘United We Roll! Convoy for Canada!’ to head out from Red Deer on Feb. 14

New name and date, but same pro-pipeline mission, says organizer

Red Deer’s pro-pipeline convoy to Ottawa is still set to roll down the Trans-Canada highway next month — only on another date and under another name.

The truck convoy, organized by Glen Carritt of Innisfail, is now called United We Roll! Convoy for Canada!

It will head out of Edgar Industrial Park on Feb. 14, instead of Feb. 15 — the opening day of the Canada Winter Games — because Games organizers had asked for this accommodation “and we had absolutely no problem with that,” said Carritt.

The convoy’s former Yellow Vest title was shed to be more inclusive to everyone who objects to the federal government’s inaction on pipeline building and lack of support for the energy industry, added Carritt

“We want to be open to everybody who wants to participate.”

A Calgary newspaper had reported a rift within the convoy community between Yellow Vesters and those who wanted to separate from this title. Carritt could not be reached to comment on this on Tuesday.

But he previously explained his group’s name change, stating Yellow Vest groups are associated with a wide range of issues. While individual Yellow Vesters are still welcome to join his convoy, Carritt said United We Roll is intent on staying focused on the need for new pipeline construction.

“We welcome everybody — farmers, ranchers, veterans… anyone who has an issue” with the oil and gas industry slow-down and government’s imposition of the carbon tax, he added.

Innisfail to Olds truck convoy held to raise awareness, vent frustration

So far, more than 100 trucks, from rigs to service trucks and pickups, have signed up to head to Ottawa next month, reported Carritt. His group’s GoFundMe page shows that $$34,551 has been raised in a month by 367 contributors towards a goal of $100,000 for gas and incidentals.

Some local confusion had resulted when another GoFundMe convoy campaign — the We Are Canadian Resource 2019 Convoy Coalition — was shut-down by organizers, and began refunding money to donors. Although this group’s closed GoFundMe page states the organization is from Red Deer, it’s actually based out of Calgary and is no longer planning a convoy to Ottawa, said organizer James Robson, who was concerned about liability issues.

Robson confirmed his group never had any affiliation with Carritt’s convoy.

Carritt, operations manager for an oilfield safety company and an Innisfail town councillor, expects his cross-country truck demonstration to grow larger as it gathers support from across Canada. There are already indications the Saskatchewan Proud farmers will come on board, he said, and a group member is rallying truckers in Atlantic Canada, with the goal of meeting up on Parliament Hill.

The United We Roll! convoy plans to leave Gord’s Car Wash in Edgar Industrial Park in Red Deer at 8 a.m. on Feb. 14. Carritt said the first stop will be Regina, then Dryden, Ont., then Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., and finally Arnprior, which is just outside of Ottawa, on Feb. 17.

For more information, please visit the United We Roll! Convoy for Canada! Facebook page.



