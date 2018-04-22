Ottawa launches online public consultation on plastic, marine waste

HALIFAX — Environment Minister Catherine McKenna launched a public consultation on plastic garbage Sunday as Ottawa tries to develop a national strategy to cut back on how much plastic Canadians use and toss away.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wants to get other G7 nations to sign a zero plastics waste charter at the G7 leaders meeting this June in Charlevoix, Que., but Canada doesn’t yet have a handle on what it wants to do about the problem domestically.

Speaking from the seaside community of Eastern Passage, N.S., McKenna used Earth Day on Sunday to announce a public online consultation to help pinpoint ways for the country to eliminate plastic waste and reduce marine litter.

“We want to hear from Canadians about how we tackle pollution and waste,” she said, flanked by Nova Scotia Environment Minister Iain Rankin and Nova Scotian MPs Darrell Samson and Andy Fillmore.

“It’s not just cleaning up after the fact: it’s actually being thoughtful about how we reduce, how we recycle, how we compost.”

The announcement was made shortly before dozens of volunteers flocked to McNabs Island in the Halifax Harbour and McCormacks Beach in Eastern Passage to pick up litter as part of an Earth Day shoreline cleanup event.

According to the federal government, more than 150 million tonnes of plastic waste is clogging the oceans worldwide. It’s estimated that plastic could outweigh fish by 2050.

Greenpeace Canada also used Earth Day Sunday to kick off a national campaign with a tool kit to help Canadians find ways to reduce their reliance on single-use plastics. The organization says Canadians generate about 3.25 million tonnes of plastic garbage each year, which they say could fill 140,000 garbage trucks. The campaign includes encouraging people to take their complaints about plastic-covered produce and overly wrapped food products to the manager at their local grocery store, write letters to the editor and lobby local politicians to enact anti-plastics policies.

Trudeau caught some heat from Greenpeace last week when he wouldn’t agree to a ban on plastic drinking straws, something British Prime Minister Theresa May is enacting in the United Kingdom. The U.K. already saw a drastic drop in the use of plastic grocery bags when it started charging people for them in October 2015.

Many other countries, including Taiwan, Kenya, Rwanda, Italy and France, have enacted bans or limits on plastic grocery bags and straws. Even Queen Elizabeth is on board, banning single-use plastics entirely from royal residences and cafes.

McKenna, however, told The Canadian Press Sunday that Canada is a federation, and has to work with provinces and municipalities, where the jurisdiction for most garbage-related matters lies.

“It’s a very complex issue, and it’s not just about plastic straws,” McKenna said.

Monique Breau showed up at McCormacks Beach Sunday morning with her 5-year-old son Jonas to help clean up litter.

She said it’s never too early to teach children about the importance of protecting the environment.

“I want him to be able to eat fish when he’s an adult,” said Breau. ”I want him to be able to play on a beach and not worry about plastic waste everywhere.”

Jonas, who was armed with a trash grabber nearly as tall as he was, seemed to have a good idea about how recycling works.

“We throw it in the plastic bin and we make it (into) new stuff,” he said.

The event was organized by the Nova Scotia-based non-profit Ecology Action Centre, in partnership with Friends of McNabs Island, Oceans North, and Ocean Conservancy.

Heather Grant, the centre’s marine communications coordinator, said the event presented an opportunity for Nova Scotians to learn what they can do better to protect the environment.

“As a coastal province, Nova Scotia obviously has a huge stake in the health of the marine environment,” said Grant. ”So having people come to clean up the beaches is a great way to get local people engaged and invested in the health of the oceans that the province depends on.”

Louie Porta, vice-president of operations and projects for Oceans North, said garbage in the ocean can work its way up the food chain as bigger marine animals eat smaller ones that may have eaten plastic.

It can also contaminate the water and create health risks for people.

“The environment doesn’t know how to process plastic and waste. All of the waste going into the ocean isn’t coming back out,” said Porta. ”We need to stem the tide of the waste going into the ocean.”

– with files from Mia Rabson in Ottawa.

Previous story
Tories demand government explain how much a carbon price will cost Canadians
Next story
WATCH: Central Albertans learn about pollination and vermicomposting on Earth Day

Just Posted

WATCH: Central Albertans learn about pollination and vermicomposting on Earth Day

Central Albertans learned about vermicomposting, ticks, and honey bees on Earth Day.… Continue reading

Alberta man dead after snowmobile collision on B.C. mountain

The incident occurred on Boulder Mountain Friday morning

Child’s body found in river downstream from where boy went missing during flood

Ontario Provincial Police say a fisherman has found the body of a… Continue reading

‘It’s just like we’re forgotten people’: Indigenous evacuees waiting to go home

KAPUSKASING, Ont. — Paul Edwards sits alone at a bare table and… Continue reading

Red Deer record store celebrates its last Record Store Day

The Soundhouse, a guitar and record shop in downtown Red Deer, closes its doors next Saturday

Replay Red Deer April 22: Spring runoff floods a portion of Red Deer street, RCMP and Emergency Services play hockey for Humboldt

Watch weekly news highlights from Red Deer and Central Alberta

Facebook’s privacy changes look different for Europeans and Americans

All 2.2 billion people who use Facebook will soon see changes to… Continue reading

Vermont wants to turn tourists into workers

Vermont has forest trails, yoga retreats, breweries galore – and a labor… Continue reading

Trump leading on North Korea, says envoy to Canada as G7 ministers meet

TORONTO — Donald Trump’s envoy to Canada says her president is leading… Continue reading

Replay Red Deer April 22: Spring runoff floods a portion of Red Deer street, RCMP and Emergency Services play hockey for Humboldt

Watch weekly news highlights from Red Deer and Central Alberta

Wizards come alive in Game 3 victory over Raptors

WASHINGTON - The old Washington Wizards showed up Friday night - the… Continue reading

‘Scandal’ is over, but here are 10 things we’ll remember from this crazy show

No matter how long you kept up with “Scandal” – the first… Continue reading

Alberta man dead after snowmobile collision on B.C. mountain

The incident occurred on Boulder Mountain Friday morning

Half-naked shooter guns down four, runs away in Nashville Waffle House shooting

Nashville police say they are looking for Travis Reinking in connection with the shooting

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month