File photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson said Senators owner Eugene Melnyk did not help his cause with some of his comments.

Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson disappointed with Senators owner in arena dispute

Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson has expressed disappointment in Senators owner Eugene Melnyk now that a proposed new downtown arena for the NHL team is in jeopardy.

Speaking after the National Capital Commission announced on Wednesday that no settlement could be reached on the LeBreton Flats file in mediation, Watson said Melnyk did not help the cause with some of his comments.

“I said earlier today one of the frustrations I think in this partnership was Eugene Melnyk (and) the very fact that during the NHL outdoor (game at TD Place in Ottawa in 2017), or just before that, was musing about not even going downtown,” said Watson, who also is a non-voting member of the NCC board.

“I was pretty livid with him back then. I said ‘Wait a minute. You’re putting a lot of time, effort and money into this process and you come out and just muse off the top of your head, ‘Well, I’m not interested in moving downtown.’

“The whole purpose was because you wanted to move the arena downtown because there’s no walk-up traffic in Kanata (home of the Senators’ current arena, the Canadian Tire Centre). You need that kind of walk-up traffic and transit connections to make the arena successful like all arenas in North America are in the downtown core.”

The new arena was part of the RendezVous LeBreton Group’s proposal for the land controlled by the NCC.

Judge Warren Winkler, the mediator retained by RendezVous, advised the NCC that no settlement could be reached prior to Thursday’s deadline.

Winkler had been presiding over mediation between partners in the RendezVous LeBreton Group: Melnyk, Trinity Development Group founder John Ruddy and GBA Development and Project Management president Graham Bird.

Melnyk’s Capital Sports Management Inc., filed a $700-million lawsuit against Ruddy and Bird in November. Ruddy — also a member of the ownership group of the CFL’s Ottawa Redblacks, the United Soccer League’s Ottawa Fury and the Ontario Hockey League’s Ottawa 67’s — responded with a $1-billion counterclaim.

While filing a statement of defence against Melnyk’s lawsuit, Bird got the three parties to agree to mediation in early January.

“We looked to mediation as our best opportunity to address and resolve these concerns,” Melnyk said in a statement. ”We participated in the process to the very end.

“We are devastated that our dream has been shattered. However, we will not let our vision die or allow our enthusiasm to be diminished by this ill-fated experience. … We are here for the long term and want a world class venue where Ottawans will live, work, play and enjoy the best the city has to offer. The people of Ottawa deserve this.”

The Senators lost 7-2 to the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night, Ottawa’s fifth defeat in a row.

Previous story
Sports, winter and spring are inspiring some March 1 art gallery openings in Red Deer

Just Posted

Coldest February in 40 years for Red Deer

Pools shunned because of the cold

Cosmetic surgeries are on the way out for pets in Alberta

Central Alberta Humane Society commend decision

Red Deer remains free of measles

Last outbreak in 2014

Sports, winter and spring are inspiring some March 1 art gallery openings in Red Deer

See visual arts in some unexpected places this month

Red Deer archer is targeting a win at 2019 Canada Winter Games

Kaitlyn Wiley says the sport is in her blood

WATCH: Waskasoo pins selling out fast at 2019 Canada Winter Games in Red Deer

There’s a bit of pin-demonium at the 2019 Canada Winter Games. Those… Continue reading

Opinion: More cause to be wary of Trudeau

The damning revelations made by former justice minister Jody Wilson-Raybould put the… Continue reading

Ponoka RCMP looking for missing 19-year-old woman

Police say Alyssa Manderville went missing from the Ponoka Centennial Centre Feb. 26

Decision next month: Omar Khadr wants court to rule war crimes sentence expired

EDMONTON — An Alberta judge is to rule next month whether former… Continue reading

Gardening: Flowering plants brighten up the house

Walk into any store that sells plants at this time of year… Continue reading

With election looming, Alberta announces budget on track for $6.9B deficit

EDMONTON — Alberta is on track for a $6.9-billion budget deficit amid… Continue reading

Live on-air licking of TV reporter sparks anger, complaint to police

TORONTO — An incident in which a well-known comic actor nuzzles and… Continue reading

Wilson-Raybould says she was pushed, got veiled threats on SNC-Lavalin

OTTAWA — Former justice minister Jody Wilson-Raybould says she came under “consistent… Continue reading

PHOTOS: First week of Games action

The first week of the Games provided numerous sporting highlights. Here are… Continue reading

Most Read