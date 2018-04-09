Ottawa must act to prevent a “devastating” economic crisis, says Red Deer chamber rep

Reg Warkentin, policy and advocacy manager with the Red Deer Chamber of Commerce. (Advocate file photo)

Central Alberta’s economy is at a crisis point with news the Trans Mountain Pipeline project could be shelved, says Red Deer’s Chamber of Commerce spokesman.

“If they choose to shut down the pipeline, it will be devastating to Alberta’s economy” — particularly Red Deer’s, which remains reliant on the oilfield service industry, said Reg Warkentin, the chamber’s policy and advocacy manager.

“It will take us a long, long time to recover.”

Kinder Morgan called a halt Sunday to all non-essential spending on the pipeline twinning project, citing risk to its shareholders from B.C. opponents who vow to fight a long legal battle to stop it.

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley’s government wants to step in as a direct investor in the project to get shareholders back on side. But Warkentin questions if this will be enough reassurance when B.C. is threatening to pass regulations that would prevent additional oil from flowing through the province.

A federal investment in the Trans Mountain pipeline is being considered by the Liberal government — and Warkentin believes this could be key.

“We cannot do this without the federal government,” he said, which also has the option of withholding transfer payments to B.C. if that province continues to obstruct a project so important to the national interest.

He urges Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to follow up his threats with action. “This will be a huge blow… every day Canada is falling further behind as the U.S. is creeping closer towards energy independence and even becoming an exporter of oil and gas…

“All the jobs are leaving Alberta before our eyes.”

Warkentin feels stemming the tide of Canadian oil will mean “less ethical, dirtier oil” will be sold from countries with far lower standards.

Getting Albertan’s product to overseas markets by train is expensive and inefficient. He said all the rail cars filled with oil mean farmers have less ability to get their grains to market.

The effect is a double whammy for this region, which is dependent agriculture as well as oil and gas.

Since Central Alberta MPs are Conservative, he encourages local residents to ask relatives who live in areas with Liberal MPs to write and get across Alberta’s concern.



