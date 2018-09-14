Ottawa putting up $117M to restore land link to Hudson Bay town of Churchill

WINNIPEG — The federal government is putting up $117 million to restore rail service to the town of Churchill in northern Manitoba.

The rail line is the only land link to the subarctic town of 900 people, and was washed out by heavy flooding in the spring of 2017.

Since then, goods and people have had to be flown in and prices for groceries and fuel have skyrocketed.

A consortium of northern communities reached a deal recently to take over the rail line and port from Denver-based Omnitrax.

The federal funding consists of $74 million to help with the ownership transfer and necessary repairs.

Another $43 million will subsidize operations of the rail line and port for the next 10 years.

Previous story
Red Deer area MPs say tariffs hurting Central Alberta businesses
Next story
Lacombe-Ponoka UCP candidates discuss the issues at public forum

Just Posted

Red Deer RCMP releases latest photo radar locations

Red Deer RCMP released photo radar locations for the rest of this… Continue reading

Lacombe-Ponoka UCP candidates discuss the issues at public forum

Thalia Hibbs, Ron Orr remain in race for UCP party constituency

Red Deer area MPs say tariffs hurting Central Alberta businesses

The tariff war between U.S. and Canada is hurting Central Alberta businesses.… Continue reading

Rural homelessness initiative launched in Central Alberta

Lacombe FCSS part of Alberta Homeless Estimation Project

Fatal Spruce View fire not suspicious

RCMP said no evidence further investigation required in Sept. 2 fire that killed 83-year-old man

Updated: RDC president Joel Ward to retire

Ward will stay on through the school year to help with transition to new president

Ottawa putting up $117M to restore land link to Hudson Bay town of Churchill

WINNIPEG — The federal government is putting up $117 million to restore… Continue reading

Through the legs: Coric’s ‘tweener’ draws bows at Davis Cup

ZADAR, Croatia — Borna Coric pulled off a through-the-legs lob shot winner… Continue reading

The Latest: Feds: Hunker down until Florence passes

WILMINGTON, N.C. — The Latest on Hurricane Florence (all times local): 10… Continue reading

As Trump threatens election meddlers, Russia says ‘so what?’

PARIS — President Donald Trump is finally making moves against foreign election… Continue reading

Officials work to pinpoint cause of ‘Armageddon’-like blasts

LAWRENCE, Mass. — Investigators were working Friday to pinpoint the cause of… Continue reading

Ont. Tories to hold Saturday sitting to speed up passage of Toronto council bill

TORONTO — Ontario’s Progressive Conservative government will hold a rare Saturday sitting… Continue reading

Boss revenge, self-colonoscopy studies win 2018 Ig Nobels

BOSTON — Anyone who’s ever been so furious with their boss that… Continue reading

Suspect in Toronto van attack that left 10 people dead to appear in court

TORONTO — The man accused of driving a van down a busy… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month