Ottawa to make it ‘fair’ for those with criminal records for marijuana possession

Canadians can buy legal pot as of Oct. 17

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale says the government will look at ways to make things fair for those who have criminal records for marijuana possession after legalization comes into force.

Goodale says the question of pardoning individuals with criminal records for possessing marijuana is legitimate and one the government will pursue once the law comes into force. He made the comments on CTV’s “Question Period” Sunday morning.

Goodale’s office says once Bill C-45 is enacted, the government will examine how to make things fairer for individuals who have been previously convicted for minor possession offences, adding that it’s committed to reforming the pardons system.

The government’s legislation to legalize and regulate marijuana passed last week, but it won’t come into effect for another three months.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that Canadians will have to wait until Oct. 17 before they can legally buy and use recreational pot.

In the lead up to legalizing marijuana, the NDP repeatedly called for the decriminalization of marijuana for personal possession before it becomes legal.

The Canadian Press

